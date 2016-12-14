CLOSE
Actor Alan Thicke Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At Age 69

The year of 2016 promises not to end quietly. Another acting favorite has died. TMZ broke the news that actor Alan Thicke, a beloved TV dad and the father of R&B star Robin Thicke, died at age 69. Thicke’s agent confirmed the news with CNN. His widow, actress Gloria Loring, confirmed his death on Facebook.

He will be remember most for playing Jason Seaver on the hit ’80s sitcom “Growing Pains.”

Photos
