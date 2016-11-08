CLOSE
Election Watch Parties Tonight

US Election 2016

Source: exxorian / Getty

Election Night Watch Party

Where: Sydney’s

Time: 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Democratic Watch Party

What: Young Democrats of Mecklenburg County, in conjunction with the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party and other party auxiliaries are hosting.

Where: Slate

Time: 7 p.m. – 12 p.m.

Note: Rep. Alma Adams is among the dozen candidates scheduled to be there. At least three elected officials have also confirmed.

ICMYI: Director Lee Daniels Speaks At First Baptist-West

Victory Celebration Party

What: Mecklenburg County Republican Watch Party

Where: SMS Catering

Time: 7 p.m. until

Note: BBQ Buffet and cash bar

LGBTQ & Ally Community Watch Party

What: TurnOUT NC, a partnership between the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC

Where: Craft City Social Club

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Note: Complimentary appetizers. Parking is $5.

Election Night In Charlotte

What: Libertarians watch party.

Where: Kickstand

Time: 7 p.m. – Midnight

Note: RSVP for the headcount.

2 Queens, 1 Big Election

What: Trivia party featuring elections results and drag queens.

Where: Petra’s

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Note: Be sure to where your “I Voted” stickers.

Election Night – Country Mack & Cheese Cook-off

What: A macaroni and cheese cook-off that happens every four years.

Where: Snug Harbor

Time: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Note: Bring your appetite

