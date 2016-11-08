Election Watch Parties Tonight

Election Night Watch Party
Where: Sydney’s
Time: 7 p.m.
Mecklenburg County Democratic Watch Party
What: Young Democrats of Mecklenburg County, in conjunction with the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party and other party auxiliaries are hosting.
Where: Slate
Time: 7 p.m. – 12 p.m.
Note: Rep. Alma Adams is among the dozen candidates scheduled to be there. At least three elected officials have also confirmed.
Victory Celebration Party
What: Mecklenburg County Republican Watch Party
Where: SMS Catering
Time: 7 p.m. until
Note: BBQ Buffet and cash bar
LGBTQ & Ally Community Watch Party
What: TurnOUT NC, a partnership between the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC
Where: Craft City Social Club
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Note: Complimentary appetizers. Parking is $5.
Election Night In Charlotte
What: Libertarians watch party.
Where: Kickstand
Time: 7 p.m. – Midnight
Note: RSVP for the headcount.
2 Queens, 1 Big Election
What: Trivia party featuring elections results and drag queens.
Where: Petra’s
Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Note: Be sure to where your “I Voted” stickers.
Election Night – Country Mack & Cheese Cook-off
What: A macaroni and cheese cook-off that happens every four years.
Where: Snug Harbor
Time: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Note: Bring your appetite