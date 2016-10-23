Get It! President Obama Shows Off His Dance Moves To Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’

It’s not a secret that many of us are either depressed or in denial that the Obamas are leaving The White House soon. Think about it: What other First Family (past or future) has had or will ever have the swag, glamour and humor that President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama posses?

Not a one.

And a recent behind-the-scene video of POTUS getting down on the dance floor at BET’s Love and Happiness: A Musical Experience event, only proves our point. His song of choice? None other than Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

(Just peep POTUS with Usher and Janelle Monáe poppin’ it after the party wrapped!)

As Hello Beautiful previously reported, Friday’s BET’s Love and Happiness: A Musical Experience event featured performances from Jill Scott, Common, The Roots, Bell Biv DeVoe, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams and KiKi Sheard, along with appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Williams and Angela Bassett.

And while POTUS has always welcomed contemporary artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper to perform during his presidential tenure, during his opening remarks, he also gave nod to the performances by legendary musicians at The White House too.

“We’ve had Bob Dylan and we’ve had Jennifer Hudson. Gloria Estefan and Los Lobos. Aretha, Patti, Smokey,” Obama said. “I’ve had Paul McCartney singing ‘Michelle’ to Michelle and Stevie singing ‘Happy Birthday.’ ”

“We’ve had Buddy Guy and Mick Jagger getting me to sing ‘Sweet Home Chicago,’ ” he continued.

“So this has been one of our favorite traditions, and it’s with a little bit of bittersweetness that this is our final musical evening as president and first lady.”

POTUS also joked about the past musical history of the White House, recalling guests of President John F. Kennedy who did the “twist” in the East Room, People noted.

“[That] may not sound like a big deal to you, but that was sort of the twerking of their time,” Obama said. However “there will be no twerking tonight. At least not by me. I don’t know about Usher,” he quipped.

And before stepping down from the stage, Obama stressed that while the music performed during Friday’s taping “is rooted in the African-American experience, it’s not just black music. It’s an essential part of the American experience.”

“It’s a mirror to who we are, and a reminder of who we can be. That’s what American music’s all about,” he concluded.

Word. Thank you Obama.

BET will broadcast “Love and Happiness: A Musical Experience” on Nov. 15.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted October 23, 2016

