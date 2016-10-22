Mothers Of The Movement Campaign In Charlotte

0 reads Leave a comment
Two mothers of the movement, Geneva Reed-Veal and Maria Hamilton, whose children’s deaths helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, were in Charlotte on Friday to encourage early voting. Reed-Veal’s daughter, Sandra Bland, died in a Texas jail cell last year after a state trooper pulled her over for failing to use a turn signal.
Their message, according to the Charlotte Observer: If you want to end killings and police mistreatment of African-Americans, start by voting.
“We are tired of seeing hashtags. We are tired of seeing buttons with our kids’ photos on them,” Reed-Veal told the Observer.
