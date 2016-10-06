‘Being Mary Jane’ Changes City, Back In January, BET Announces HBCU Drama

It may be the golden age for Blacks on TV. The diversity of TV shows that feature African-Americans both in front of and behind the scenes is dizzying. Everyone from Donald ”Childish Gambino” Glover to Issa Rae is starring in and writing their own show, without having to cast a token white person to sell it.

Black Entertainment Television, at one time one of the only networks you might be able to catch a Black show, has stepped up their non-music offerings in the last decade and this TV season is no exception. You’ve been feening for Being Mary Jane? Well, it’s back this January with some significant changes, although star Gabrielle Union is returning. And if you’ve been thirsting for an HBCU drama, well, you’ve got your wish. Here’s the skinny on the new dramas coming to BET.

The Quad stars Anika Noni Rose as who blew up as Jukebox on the third season of Power this summer. She’ll be back on Power, according to showrunner Courtney Kemp, but not as much as the show wanted since she’s the headliner on the new BET show. Rose will play Dr. Eva Fletcher, an HBCU college president with an Ivy League background who locks horns with band director played by Ruben Santiago Hudson. Jazmine Guy and Sean Blakemore are also starring along with a cast of upcoming young actors and actresses. Check out the extended preview below.

Not much is known about the new season of Being Mary Jane, except that its coming back in January and Mary Jane will be living in New York City, not Atlanta. What this means for her family, her producer Kara (Lisa Velez) her ex, David (Stephen Bishop) and her friend with benefits Cutty Buddy (Thomas Jones) is unknown, although it seems as though the move may mean less focus on her family relationships which, in our view, is not a good move. But without knowing anything else, it’s hard to say. Felicia Henderson and Will Packer are the creative team that took over for show creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband/partner Salim Akil. It sounds like a total reboot but we’ll just have to wait and see. Here’s a very short teaser trailer.

