Protestors Call For Resignations In Rowdy Council Meeting

Dozens of protestors filled the Charlotte Government Center’s meeting chamber for a chance to express their anger, rage, frustration and distrust following a week of protest after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by police. Everyone was a target on Monday. The City Council and Mayor Jennifer Roberts were called devils. The Charlotte Mecklenbur Police Department officers were called bullies and Justin Carr and Keith Lamont Scott were called victims of police shootings.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Roberts and CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. They also called for all of the tapes to be released. Anger hung thick in the air throughout the night with protestors often shouting angrily at the council members, and wanting them to show more emotion. The speakers were particularly critical of City Council member Kenny Smith and Roberts.

At times the meeting sounded threatening with protestors threatening to go the council members neighborhoods so they would know what it was like to live in fear. A popular chant of the night was, “Hands down, shoot back.”

Old School 105.3 streamed the entire public comment section as well as responses from City Council Members.

Step Down!

City Council Members Respond