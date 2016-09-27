The Full Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Is Here, And Sh*t Is Serious

The second trailer for Marvel’s Luke Cage is here, and things are looking pretty serious. In this extended, nearly three-minute trailer, we get a closer look at what to expect when the show drops on Netflix on September 30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Method Man cameo.

From Deadline:

“After a sabotaged experiment leaves him with super strength and unbreakable skin, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) becomes a fugitive trying to rebuild his life in modern day Harlem, New York City. But he is soon pulled out of the shadows and must fight a battle for the heart of his city – forcing him to confront a past he had tried to bury.

Mike Colter stars as Luke Cage. Cast also includes Ali (Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes), Alfre Woodard (Mariah Dillard), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), Theo Rossi (Shades), Frank Whaley (Rafael Scarfe) and Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple).

Marvel’s Luke Cage is the third show in the Defenders series to launch on Netflix. It follows Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s Jessica Jones, leading up to the future release of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and ultimately, Marvel’s The Defenders.

Marvel’s Luke Cage is executive produced by showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, Charles Murray and Jeph Loeb, who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.”

Watch the trailer above.

Posted September 27, 2016

