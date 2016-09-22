Video Does Not Show Scott Pointing Gun [VIDEO]

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders held a press conference this morning to provide details of the events happening in the past 48 hours in Charlotte. Mayor Jennifer Roberts asked again for peaceful protests and for the community to come together to find a peaceful resolution. Police Chief Kerr Putney said there were 45 arrests and at least 9 injuries, with one civilian critically injured. He said his officers will continue to work for peaceful solutions, and they will use technology to continuously monitor the situations. The highlight of the conference was the revelation that the video does not show someone pointing a gun, according Chief Putney. The family will be allowed to see the footage. He says they will continue to comb the footage to seek the truth for everyone. Representatives said they want this to be a transparent investigation and they will continue to share information as it is available.

In an afternoon press conference, Governor Pat McCrory announced that the State Bureau of Investigation was conducting an independent investigation. He also said that members of the Justice Department were in Charlotte as well.

