Here Are The Biggest Reveals From Apple’s September Event

Apple‘s annual event is finally here.

Every September, Apple’s elite take the stage to unveil products and software that’ll hopefully make your life easier and your emojis even more dope. All of the rumors and questions about the iPhone 7, the updated watch, and the Macbook Pro have finally been answered.

With a bevy of new tech expected to be announced, here are five of the biggest reveals at today’s Apple event:

Real-Time Collaboration

Apple announces real-time collab for iWork, now edit your presentations together pic.twitter.com/riRnpkUGMe — Brian Blau (@brianblau) September 7, 2016

Macs are easily the most popular laptops among college students and those already in the workforce, so why not make collaboration between coworkers and classmates easier? With real-time collaboration, everyone can work together seamlessly on one document without interrupting anyone else. It even works across iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the web.

Watch OS 3

With Apple’s watch interface still in its infancy, a slew of new features have been added to the company’s latest device venture. It’s now easier than ever to switch watch faces and replying to messages is now more expressive and simpler. A faster chip has also been added to quicken app launching. A new app called “Breathe” will remind you daily to perform breathing exercises to help reduce stress. And with the support of Apple Watch, Pokémon Go just got even more lit.

Apple Watch Series 2

Pricing for the Watch Series 2 starts at $369. Preorder 9/9, Watch OS 3 avail on 9/13, on sale 9/16. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qbmWCBtUEU — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) September 7, 2016

The Apple Watch’s successor is being called the Series 2 and boasts some much-needed improvements since Apple entered the wearable game. After being on sale for just a year and a half, Apple has become the second best-selling watch brand. Peaking the interests of running and exercise enthusiasts, the new Apple Watch boasts a new waterproof design, better GPS tracking, and the brightest screen on any Apple device ever. The watch starts at $369.

iPhone 7

JUST IN: @Apple reveals water-resistant iPhone 7 with stereo speakers and longer battery: pic.twitter.com/bQzHnL2FnK — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 7, 2016

The announcement everyone was waiting for has finally been revealed. Introducing the iPhone 7. The sleek and thin new body offers Apple’s cleanest silhouette yet, along with its most powerful features. With dual cameras in the back, the phone is a photographer’s dream when dragging a DSLR around just isn’t feasible. Oh yeah, and the headphone jack is gone, with the existing lightning port serving as a replacement. Apple plans to ship the iPhone 7 with lightning port-friendly earphones and an adapter for those who don’t want to give up their favorite pair.

AirPods

I sure hope the #iPhone7 comes with a "Find My AirPod" feature when your wireless earbud falls out of your ear. pic.twitter.com/opHkCpQ0Hn — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 7, 2016

To soften the blow over the removal of the headphone jack, Apple hopes to win everyone over with the AirPods. These headphones are similar to Apple’s regular earphones, only now they’re wireless, smarter, and easier to lose. There are also built-in optical sensors and accelerometers so the AirPods will only play music when one of the buds is your ear. And with a double tap you can even access Siri.

September 8, 2016

