With a few holes in Ryan Lochte‘s story about getting robbed in Rio, his fellow teammates, Team USA swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, have reportedly been detained at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport after they tried to leave on Wednesday.

According to reports, the two were pulled off their flight only hours after Brazilian judge Keyla Blank ordered them to stay in the country until further notice.

“We can confirm that Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz were removed from their flight to the United States by Brazilian authorities … James Feigen is also communicating with local authorities and intends to make further statements regarding the incident on Thursday as well. We will continue to provide updated information as it is appropriate,” USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said in a statement.

Lochte, 32, was also ordered to surrender his passport, but he’s already back in the States. He gave his account of what happened that night earlier this week.

This all began Sunday, when Conger, Bentz, Lochte, and their other teammate, Jimmy Feigen, filed a police report which stated they’d been held at gunpoint. But Brazilian police were suspicious when the swimmers each gave different accounts of what happened. Video also surfaced of the four teammates arriving back at the olympic village late Sunday night and they appeared to be smiling and joking. There were also inconsistencies in what time the swimmers arrived back at the village after leaving France House, a popular night club in Rio.

You can read the judge’s full report here.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Vince Staples Hilariously Reviews The 2016 Rio Olympics

Can Team USA Take On Argentina? A Look Ahead To The Olympic Basketball Matchup

Ryan Lochte’s Teammates Are Reportedly Being Detained In Brazilian Airport was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted August 18, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: