CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Twitter Reacts To Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed At Lollapalooza

0 reads
Leave a comment

We all saw the videos of Malia Obama dancing up a storm during Lollapalooza but now another video may get the 18-year-old in trouble with her Presidential pops. According to reports, one of Malia’s friends sent tabloid website Radar Online a video of Malia smoking what looks like Marijuana.

I caught Malia smoking pot and I have the pictures to prove it. You could smell the marijuana smoke. I saw some young guy hand her a cigarette and she took at least one hit on it. She had it in her hand for about one minute, then gave it back to him,” Malia’s friend Jerrdin Selwyn said.

Obama’s views on marijuana have eased up as of late, telling the New Yorker in 2014, “As has been well documented, I smoked pot as a kid, and I view it as a bad habit and a vice, not very different from the cigarettes that I smoked as a young person up through a big chunk of my adult life. I don’t think it is more dangerous than alcohol,” Obama told the weekly magazine.

 

As always, Twitter immediately reacted:

https://twitter.com/ShaunKing/status/763477087646781440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MandaCharmander/status/763485496966119424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

SOURCE: Radar Online | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

 

Twitter Reacts To Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed At Lollapalooza was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Lollapalooza , Malia Obama , marijuana , Weed

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People…
 6 days ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close