Ray Allen has been pretty vocal about wanting to come back to the NBA during the 2016-17 season.

The 41-year-old recently revealed he’s been in talks with the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. But it’s clear that longtime Knick fan Spike Lee wants him to come play in the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

“Spike Lee has been trying to recruit me. We’ve been texting,” Ray told the Hartford Courant.

Ray hasn’t played since the 2013-14 season and it’s unclear if he’s interested in joining Carmelo Anthony and company in the Big Apple.

The friendship between Spike and Ray is nothing new, as he directed the cult classic He Got Game which featured a fresh-faced Ray playing a high school basketball star named Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Ray revealed if he doesn’t find a situation in the NBA that he’s feeling by the time training camp begins in September, he’ll stay retired.

SOURCE: Hartford Courant | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Spike Lee Endorses Bernie Sanders, Bernie Responds [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Funniest Post-Game NBA Interviews

Spike Lee Is Reportedly Trying To Get Ray Allen To Join The NY Knicks was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted August 9, 2016

Also On 105.3 RnB: