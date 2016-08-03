Carmelo Anthony Apologizes To Vanessa Carlton For Being Grumpy & Admits He Loves ‘White Chicks’

It turns out actor Terry Crews isn’t the only dude who loves Vanessa Carlton‘s song “A Thousand Miles.”

While Team USA was on their way to Rio de Janeiro to ball out and hopefully bring back the gold medals, Snapchat was the social media platform that continued to capture epic moments.

First, Draymond Green showed the world he didn’t know how Snapchat works, and now Carmelo Anthony has revealed he’s not a fan of karaoke.

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was snapchatting while on a flight with the rest of the team singing the 2001 smash hit “A Thousand Miles.” Everyone from Jimmy Butler to Kyrie Irving was yelling the lyrics but as the camera panned over to Melo he looked grumpy and jet-lagged and refused to even crack a smile for the camera.

After Monday night’s game against Nigeria, the New York Knick spoke to the media about how terrible Jimmy’s playlist is and jokingly apologized to Vanessa.

Carmelo Anthony talking about the Jimmy Butler's playlist/Vanessa Carlton angry look he gave. pic.twitter.com/uxatyqWMLe — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD_) August 2, 2016

Of course, Vanessa responded back, noting that the team didn’t sound bad at all.

@carmeloanthony I get it. Though the boys did sound pretty good. x — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) August 1, 2016

Bruce Goodwin II Posted August 3, 2016

