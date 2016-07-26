Dr. Dre Handcuffed Outside His Malibu Home After Man Accuses Him Of Pointing Gun

Rapper and entrepreneur Dr. Dre was cuffed outside of his Malibu home on Monday after an apparent road rage incident.

Sources close to the Hip-Hop icon told TMZ that when Dre arrived at his home there was a car parked in his driveway. Dre requested that the man move, which he did, but not before yelling obscenities at the rapper.

Dre then pulled out his phone to record the verbal attack, but the man asserted that Dre had, in fact, pulled out a gun, saying, “Here we go again, another black guy with a gun.”

The man then called the police, who arrived at the scene and promptly cuffed Dre. They searched the mogul and found nothing, so they quickly uncuffed him.

The man, however, was adamant in his claim of seeing a handgun, and decided to file a report.

This case will now go to the District Attorney who will decide whether or not there is a legitimate case against the rapper. If the reports are at all accurate, it is unlikely any charges will be filed.

It seems most likely that the unknown aggressor attempted to use race to victimize himself, when he was in fact the one in the wrong.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO: Getty

