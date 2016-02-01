CLOSE
Video: Panthers Head To The Super Bowl

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl
With chants of “keep pounding,” hundreds of Carolina Panthers fans lined up along Morehead Street to give the Panthers a rousing send off to Super Bowl 50. The energy was magnetic, and the players soaked it in.

 

