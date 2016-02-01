Video: Panthers Head To The Super Bowl

With chants of “keep pounding,” hundreds of Carolina Panthers fans lined up along Morehead Street to give the Panthers a rousing send off to Super Bowl 50. The energy was magnetic, and the players soaked it in.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”bhbNNyNlwk0j” player=””]

