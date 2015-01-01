The Best Sh*t The Internet Had To Offer In 2015

2015 was jam-packed with memorable, viral, and questionable moments. A lot can change in a year, folks. In the past 365 days, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her second baby, Snapchat released creepy animated filters, and Donald Trump announced he is running for president. That’s a lot to digest… especially since Trump has the lead in the Republican race. Oy vey.

What’s great about the World Wide Web is that as consumers, we are constantly aware of anything and everything going on at any given moment. We get the inside scoop on every relevant (and irrelevant) event that takes place, whether it happens in real-time or online. But in a world where every moment brings something new, keeping up with what actually happens can be pretty tough. We’re here to break things down for you.

Here are the best (and worst) moments the Internet had to offer in 2015.

1. The Dress Goes Viral On Twitter

The biggest moment that broke the internet was THE DRESS! Is it black and blue, or white and gold!? #Today9 pic.twitter.com/AT5xtlh0u0 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 7, 2015

The dress was arguably the most viral moment the Internet faced in 2015. We watched this country (and the rest of the world) divide into two very competitive teams: black and blue, and white and gold. And like all things that divide us, we all thought we were right. (PSA: the dress is clearly white and gold and anyone who thinks otherwise needs immediate help.)

2. Llamas On The Loose On YouTube

Remember when a black and a white llama decided to go for a casual stroll in the middle of a busy Arizona highway? Sure, the police eventually caught the rebels, lassoed a rope around their necks, and put them back behind bars… but not before the two made their point.

3. Kanye’s Twitter Apologies On Twitter

I would like to publicly apologize to Beck, I’m sorry Beck. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 26, 2015

I also want to publicly apologize to Bruno Mars, I used to hate on him but I really respect what he does as an artist. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 26, 2015

I also would love for Bruno to sing this hook on this song 88 Keys / Puff and I produced… I even asked Tyler to shoot the vid. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 26, 2015

What was that Kanye? You’re… sorry? We would not be surprised if someone hacked Yeezy’s phone when this Twitter rant went down. The Kanye we know would never apologize to anyone less awesome than he is… in other words, he would never apologize to anyone at all.

4. LeBron James Posts A Questionable Instagram Mirror Selfie

I’m starting with the man in the mirror

I’m asking him to change his free throw shooting percentage http://t.co/uf016pTDqn—

Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) March 02, 2015

LeBron James thought he was embracing his vulnerable side when he shared a depressed mirror selfie with his followers on Instagram. In reality, he might as well have tattooed “here is a great opportunity to rip on my personality and performance on the court” directly on his forehead. The photo went viral on Twitter, when several accounts weighed in with their biggest blows to Bron’s ego. Lesson learned: when you’re feeling down, it’s best to take a good, hard look in the mirror… just don’t post about it on social media.

5. Young Thug & The Game Throw Shade On Instagram

It’s hard to believe Young Thug‘s Instagram battle with The Game went down this year, but that’s not to say we’ve forgotten about it. It takes a lot of balls to call a grown man out for his former career as a male stripper… The Game made sure to get the last word though, and it was slightly terrifying to say the least.

6. Chrissy Teigen’s Cry Face Memes

Stern-faced stunner Chrissy Teigen may be a model by day, but she proved to have a very versatile set of facial expressions at the Golden Globes this year. When her hubby John Legend received a big win for Best Original Song, the cameraman panned in on Teigen’s face looking (quite frankly) uglier than ever before. So naturally, the kind people of the Internet immediately made a meme making fun of her. Luckily, Teigen has a sense of humor and owned her newfound look.

7. Kids Singing Big Sean On Vine

These two young ones took Big Sean‘s #IDFWU to the next level. The mom in this video was not very impressed by her son’s commitment to sound exactly like the song, but we certainly were. Shout out to the little guy for throwing in a couple killer hand movements. This guy was not messing around.

8. Post-Blonde Kim Kardashian Memes

Kim Kardashian has faced a lot of criticism in her day, but the memes following her blonde blowout have to take the cake for “biggest slap in the face” of 2015. The poor girl finally mustered up the courage to make a drastic hairstyle change and the Internet compared her to the worst Harry Potter character ever. We’re sorry, Kim, but this meme goes to show that change isn’t always for the best. PS: you have black eyelashes and black eyebrows… what on earth were you thinking?

9. When The Game Instagrammed This…

A picture’s worth a thousand words. No further comment.

10. Social Media Exposes Chris Brown’s Surprise Baby

You know exactly what we’re talking about. When the 25-year-old singer announced that he might have a child with a former friend and model named Nia, all hell broke loose… especially for fans of his used-to-be ride or die boo Karrueche. Haters went straight to Instagram and Twitter to show they were fed the f*ck up with Chris Brown‘s BS.

11. Iggy Azalea’s “Rap” Vine

Every person who saw the Vine of Iggy Azalea “rapping” live absolutely lost their shit. Hundreds of people weighed in on whether or not Azalea was speaking English or mimicking a monkey’s mating call almost immediately after the video surfaced. Either way, it’s physically impossible to make out a single word of what she is supposedly trying to say… in any language whatsoever.

12. The Most Epic Prom Dress Ever Posted On Twitter

This is for always being labeled as, "ugly" or "angry". Thank God, stereotypes are just opinions. – Kyemah McEntyre✊🏾 http://t.co/UXTLyVSF9f—

KYEMAH MCENTYRE (@KyeTheCreator) June 07, 2015

Remember when young New Jersey native Kyemah McEntyre designed the most incredible prom dress of all time? The photo debuting her new look went viral on Twitter, proving that prom season doesn’t have to be all about glitz and glamour. She captioned the photo, “This is for always being labeled as, “ugly” or “angry”. Thank God, stereotypes are just opinions.” Preach girl, preach.

13. Ashley Henderson’s Instagram After Her Split With Lou Williams

It certainly came as a surprise when Raptors baller Lou Williams and the mother of his child, Ashley Henderson split, ending his relationship with two women (and crushing most male relationship aspirations). But what came as an even bigger surprise was the reason behind the breakup. According to gossip blog Jocks and Stiletto Jill, the two cut ties because Henderson deleted Instagram photos of the “6 Man” and didn’t go on an All Star Weekend trip to Cabo with him and his other girlfriend Rece. She managed to keep one photo in the Instasphere, though. Relationships are temporary, but Drake is forever.

14. Amber Rose’s String Bikini Debut On Instagram

Asking people to look away from Amber Rose‘s bikini photos is essentially the same as asking a seventh grade boy not to Google porn: it’s not going to happen and you’re wasting your time. The 31-year-old model showed her Instagram followers she’s getting along just fine after filing for divorce from Wiz Khalifa. No strings attached, folks. Well, besides the ones riding up her rear.

15. Jason Derulo Falling Memes

Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala. LMAO http://t.co/87tx4G6DBy—

hands to myself (@dashausofjack) May 05, 2015

Earlier this year, Twitter erupted with an image of a young Black man in a white suit doing a full-on somersault down the prestigious Met Ball stairs. Many people assumed it was pop singer Jason Derulo, but it turned out to have been the work of a pretty bored prankster who pulled off something similar at the Cannes Film Festival. Thankfully, the Internet got some solid memes from it, so it’s safe to say something positive came from the downhill incident.

16. PJ Bankroll Took Over Instagram

We didn’t believe Benjamin Button disease was real until we (virtually) met PJ Bankroll. The four-year-old boy from Atlanta was snappin’ necks and cashin’ checks all over Instagram this year, and the world became absolutely obsessed with the most seasoned toddler in the history of the universe. Make sure to follow this mini man on Instagram if you’re late to the PJ game.

17. The Hamburglar Broadcast Went Viral

Apparently it’s kosher to call your coworker “The Hamburglar” on television in 2015. At least it was for Tim Ezell, who called out his Fox affiliate for looking a little too much like Ronald McDonald’s nemesis on a live broadcast in St. Louis. April Simpson (also known as “The Hamburglar”) let him off easy, but her completely stumped reaction received plenty of laughs online.

18. The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge On EVERYTHING

Also known as 2015’s most disturbing beauty trend, inspired by the one and only Kylie Jenner. So many innocent adolescent souls fell victim to this horrendous movement… and so did the Internet. Even if you weren’t participating in the #KylieJennerChallenge personally, the photographic evidence was unavoidable on social media platforms. And for some experimenters, the results were drastic. Drastically swollen and drastically painful.

19. Twitter Reactions To Kanye’s VMA Speech

“Kanye For President” memes took the Internet by storm following the 38-year-old rapper’s unforgettable VMA speech, when he announced his decision to run for president in 2020. Yeezy aggressively urged the crowd to “listen to the kids, bro.” Spoken like a true politician.

20. Shaq Falling During The Half-Time Show Memes

Only Shaquille O’Neal would literally ask for the world to make fun of him after falling during a live broadcast. He actually asked people for the best memes… and we must say, it’s hard to beat Kenny Smith’s rendition.

21. The Ruby Rose Social Media Obsession

The nationwide infatuation with Ruby Rose following her appearance in Season 3 of Orange Is The New Black was essentially untamable. Her Instagram and Twitter accounts popped off the second her face hit Netflix’s small screen, resulting in several unhealthy obsessions with the Australian actress and model. Hundreds of straight women across the nation stated they would go gay for Rose… proving the power of a strong jaw line and the right haircut, once and for all.

22. NBC’s Brian Williams Memes

Brian Williams/Cthulhu memes are my favorite. Right in my wheelhouse. pic.twitter.com/aSuUReVGuD — Philip Eil (@phileil) October 26, 2015

These. Were. Amazing. Legendary NBC news anchor Brian Williams finally proved that honesty is in fact the best policy. It only took 2015 years.

23. Twitter’s Reaction To Rachel Dolezal

Who could forget Rachel Dolezal‘s racial identity crisis? The former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Wash., resigned in June following allegations that she lied about being Black. When asked if she is an African-American during an interview with The Today Show, Dolezal said she identifies as Black, but also admitted to being “visibly White.”

When she was shown a photo of herself from childhood, Dolezal said: “Visibly she’s white. I wasn’t African-American [then].”

… we’re not sure.

24. Man Buns On Instagram

Need we say more? We all know what a man bun is. The man bun has become a consistent regular on Instagram feeds worldwide. This may or may not be another trend our society reflects on 30 years from now that makes us question our fundamental values and how we could have ever thought this was even remotely cute. Shout out to Brigham-Young University in Idaho for actually banning the hairstyle from their campus. The religious school described the look as too “extreme,” and they may be onto something.

25. Kylie Jenner vs. Amandla Stenberg On Twitter

The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg threw some serious shade at Kylie Jenner after the 18-year-old posted a selfie of her cornrows on Instagram this past summer, and many people saw Amandla’s point. She said White girls could do better, since they love taking from Black culture, but fail to take a stand against police brutality and racism. Of course, Kylie fought back with a typical angsty teenage response. “Mad if I don’t, Mad if I do… Go hang w Jaden or something,” Kylie said.

26. Hotline Bling Memes

“Hotline Bling” was the only video we saw and the only song we heard for a solid month this fall. Who knew one Drake song (and one life changing turtleneck) could have such an irreversible impact on the Internet? One thing’s for sure, there is no turning back. The amount of parodies and memes that have already resulted from this one video is beyond out of control. 1-800-NEWSONGPLEASE.

27. Viral Nae-Nae Videos

We watched too many Nae-Nae’s to count this year, thanks to Silento‘s viral “Watch Me (Whip/Nae-Nae)” video. But considering the fact that the Nae-Nae was actually created by We Are Toonz back in 2013, it’s kind of messed up that he’s taking all the credit. Sorry Silento, the truth hurts. Shout out to the pregnant mother in Georgia who busted out her moves in labor, proving the best way to birth a healthy baby is not by breathing deeply or attending weekly Lamaze classes—it’s by doin’ the Nae-Nae.

28. The Media’s Obsession With Riley Curry

We all fell in love with Riley Curry when she literally stole the mic from her famous NBA father, Stephen Curry, during a post-game press conference, but our obsessions did not stop there. Riley became the face of summer 2015, drawing us in with her irresistible blue eyes and crazy cute curls. Not to mention, she takes the W for most adorable Nae-Nae video of all time. Five-month-old Ryan Curry has some pretty big (and really adorable) shoes to fill.

29. Reactions To The Legalization of Gay Marriage

Arguably the proudest moment America saw in 2015. On June 26, The Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in all 50 states in a 5-4 ruling. Millions of Americans celebrated on the streets and on the Internet, sharing their own stories with #LoveWins. The decision brought an end to more than a decade of bitter legal battles. It was a moment this country had anticipated for years, and finally brought hope to millions of Americans nationwide.

30. Nationwide Reactions To Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair Cover

My hope for the world is that we can all be as brave as @Caitlyn_Jenner. pic.twitter.com/WlJmAjv4iv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2015

Also known as the only thing on your Twitter feed on June 1. The Internet (and basically the world) basically froze on Caitlyn Jenner‘s face when the now transgender athlete debuted as “her” on the cover of Vanity Fair. On top of being the number one trending topic on Twitter, Caitlyn received incredibly supportive messages from her celebrity peers. The day was the 66-year-old Olympic gold medalist’s biggest win to date.

31. The Response To Meek Mill’s Disappointing Diss Track

When Meek Mill dissed Drake, accusing him of using a ghostwriter, Drizzy responded with two disses: “Charged Up,” and “Back To Back.” And naturally, fans waited anxiously to hear what Meek had to say. When he finally dropped his Drake diss track “Wanna Know,” the online reaction was unbelievable. Well, unbelievably negative for Meek, that is. You know what they say, you can’t win ’em all. It’s just too bad Meek can’t win any, ever.

32. … And The Response To Drake’s Second Diss Track

Meek Mill and Drake‘s “beef” only got more sad as time went on. This meme simply could not reflect what went down during this “battle” better, even if it tried.

33. The “Why You Always Lying” Vine

It didn’t take long for this six-second Vine to escalate. “Why You Always Lying,” set to the tune of Next’s “Too Close,” spawned multiple spoofs and a scary amount of memes. The quick clip gave accusatory partners who were sure their baes were cheating a healthy way to express their slightly psychotic intuition… finally.

34. Justin Bieber’s D*ck Slip on Twitter

If you'd ever wondered what Justin Bieber looks like naked, today's your lucky day http://t.co/cUPrlC9Zs2 pic.twitter.com/TO1yOzlWuZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 8, 2015

Remember when Justin Bieber stepped outside for five seconds naked and the paparazzi snapped a pic of his (quite frankly pretty impressive) penis? Better yet, remember when his own father bragged about his son’s junk on Twitter? Honestly, we’re pretty surprised it took Bieber so long to show the world what he’s packing, even though he claimed the photo didn’t do him justice. A note to father Jeremy Bieber: it’s not too late to say sorry.

35. DJ Khaled’s Snapchat Account

If you have yet to follow DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you need to get on that like, yesterday. The Palestinian producer has arguably the most entertaining account in the entire realm of social media. Khaled posts daily “keys to success” and regularly updates his followers on his egg white and turkey bacon breakfasts. Check out a super cut of his most legendary Snapchats above.

36. Photos Of Nicki Minaj’s Violated Wax Figure

They gonna ban yall niggas from the wax museum. pic.twitter.com/r4YXzwbb5g — Rose Kringle (@SleeplesssInKy) August 18, 2015

You can’t put a half-naked wax statue of Nicki Minaj in a Las Vegas museum and expect people not to violate it in the most sexual ways possible. That’s just common sense, Madame Tussauds. No offense, but you asked for backlash.

37. The Deflate-Gate Courtroom Portrait Of Tom Brady

When New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared in court to appeal his four game suspension over last year’s “deflate-gate” scandal, artist Jane Rosenberg whipped out her finest stencil kit to sketch the scene. But the Internet did not seem satisfied with her “masterpiece…” Twitter erupted with memes and Photoshopped versions of the drawing, which looked nothing like the steamy Tom Brady we know and love. Rosenberg even issued an apology to the QB on Twitter.

“Tell Tom Brady, I’m sorry. He’s a very good looking guy and if I didn’t make him look good enough, I’ll try harder next time,” she said.

38. New (And Terrifying) Filters On Snapchat

Snapchat’s slightly terrifying array of new filters came as a surprise this year and quite frankly resulted in far too many vomiting rainbows. The new additions gave social media fiends yet another outlet to broadcast their boredom to the public, celebrities included. Yes, Kylie Jenner… we’re looking at you.

39. Memes Of Russell Wilson’s Letter To Ciara

This unbelievable meme of Russell Wilson writing a love letter to current bae Ciara circulated through Instagram for months until Future (Ciara’s ex) had the balls to like it on Instagram. What’s the biggest difference between this meme and Ciara and Wilson’s relationship? The meme has actually seen some action. Future: 1, Wilson: 0.

40. The Crying Michael Jordan Meme

The Michael Jordan Crying Face is now a downloadable Halloween mask for you http://t.co/Gkr6Gk5PcQ pic.twitter.com/cPNK4EqErx — HuffPost Sports (@HuffPostSports) October 16, 2015

The original picture inspiring the Michael Jordan meme came from Jordan’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech in 2009, but it only became Internet famous in 2015. The meme’s hype did not die down as the year went on… in fact, great news came for Jordan lovers in October, when the photo was turned into a Halloween mask. Because one crying Jordan wasn’t enough.

41. Twitter Reactions To Meek Mill’s Shots At Wale

If Meek gets into beef with Wale and loses that man is gonna have to start twirling a sign on the corner in a Statue of Liberty costume — Jonwayne (@jonwayne) October 21, 2015

We thought Meek Mill‘s utterly embarrassing Twitter beef with Drake would shut him up for a while, but it didn’t take long for the 28-year-old recording artist to shift his attention to Wale. This social media battle came shortly after Wale was asked his opinion on Drake and Meek’s Twitter beef, when Wale said his honest thoughts were that Meek brought a pencil to a gun fight. Naturally, Meek continued to whine about the loss, and the Internet’s reaction was priceless.

42. The Video Of Rondae & Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson Surprising Their Mom With A House

Rondae and Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson gave their mother arguably the greatest present any child can give a parent… a new home. If you weren’t in love with these Brooklyn Nets ballers before, you fell head over heels for them after seeing this video. In a feature with the New York Post, Rondae said he decided to buy his mother a house in New Jersey just months after signing his contract with the Nets. It was his brother’s idea to present the house as a birthday present for their mom. Moral of the story: there is such thing as a perfect man. Or men, in this case.

43. The Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie Video

We highly doubt Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies flew anywhere near your radar before James Wright Chanel‘s viral video surfaced on Facebook, but his musical review of the “exclusive” pies sold in Walmart stores led the company to see a nearly $1 million revenue. Walmart representative John Forrest Ales told Yahoo the pies started selling like hotcakes at locations across the country following Wright Chanel’s video confession.

44. Kim Kardashian Debuts Her Newborn’s Name On Instagram

We would’ve been less disappointed if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their newborn baby Easton, and that really says something.

45. Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe F*ck Up

Is it too late now to say sorry? – steve harvey pic.twitter.com/qJQTrbKROV — Justin Bieber (@Biebertivities) December 22, 2015

When Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner at the end of the Miss Universe pageant last week, he was forced to make an epically embarrassing apology. But that didn’t stop the violent surge of memes that would soon haunt the host. Justin Bieber couldn’t even resist making fun of the guy, and he’s done some pretty questionable shit of his own. You had one job, Harvey. One name, one job.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Getty, Roc Nation, Instagram, Twitter

The Best Sh*t The Internet Had To Offer In 2015 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Lianna Hursh Posted January 1, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: