Mathew Knowles Explains Why He Said Beyonce Was Older Than She Claims [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mathew Knowlesfather to superstar Beyonce Knowles and her style icon sister Solange, made headlines recently when he disclosed Beyonce’s alleged “real age” during an interview!  He clarifies his statements to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Plus, hear him talk about what inspired him to settled on the topic of successful people for his new book and what his status is with the Knowles-Carter crew in this exclusive interview!

    Mathew Knowles Explains Why He Said Beyonce Was Older Than She Claims [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

