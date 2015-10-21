How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Shrimp Egg Roll Ingredients
- 1/2 pound shrimp, cooked and minced (chopped up)
- 4 scallions, chopped fine
- 2 cups DOLE Chopped Asian Blend
- If you prefer to make your own mixture you can blend Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli Slaw, Carrots. All shredded.
- 1/4 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1⁄4 tablespoons pepper
- 1/4 tablespoons ginger
- 1 -2 tablespoon soy sauce, to taste
6 egg roll wraps
- 1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)
- oil, for deep frying
Click here for instructions
Note: If you are using a blend of vegetables that are very moist, heat 2 Tablespoons of oil in pan or wok and sauté for a moment.
Also, feel free to replace shrimp or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!
