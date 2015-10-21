CLOSE
Foodie
Home

How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Shrimp Egg Roll Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound shrimp, cooked and minced (chopped up)
  • 4 scallions, chopped fine
  • 2 cups DOLE Chopped Asian Blend
    • If you prefer to make your own mixture you can blend Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Kale, Broccoli Slaw, Carrots. All shredded.
  • 1/4 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1⁄4 tablespoons pepper
  • 1/4 tablespoons ginger
  • 1 -2 tablespoon soy sauce, to taste

    6 egg roll wraps

  • 1 egg, beaten (if you wish, you can use water, but it doesn’t always hold)
  • oil, for deep frying

Click here for instructions

Note: If you are using a blend of vegetables that are very moist, heat 2 Tablespoons of oil in pan or wok and sauté for a moment.

Also, feel free to replace shrimp or add any other meat and/or veggies to the mix. More traditional egg roll recipes call for adding pork. Have fun with it!

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

Recipe via @ACThePlug

How To Make Shrimp Egg Rolls [RECIPE] was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close