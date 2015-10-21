CLOSE
Single & Ready To Mingle! Raven-Symone & Girlfriend Split

Raven-Symone and her girlfriend AzMarie Livingston have decided to part ways.

Raven-Symone and her girlfriend AzMarie Livingston have decided to part ways.

The View host and the Empire actress started dating in 2012, when we found out they were living together. Now, according to Us Weekly, they’ve ended their relationship.

Raven opened up about her sexuality to Oprah last year, saying she didn’t want to be labeled. And no labels is just what she’s getting, as AzMarie hinted towards the breakup on social media with the meme below:

Her followers took it as a sign she’s single and ready to mingle, and with a spot on Empire, the 28-year-old’s stock is quickly rising to the top.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

