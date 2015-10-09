F. Gary Gray IS The Director For ‘Furious 8’

Well that didn’t take too long. A day after it was reported that Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray was a finalist to direct Furious 8, it’s been made official: Gray will direct the next entry in the blockbuster series. He confirmed the news on Twitter.

Cant ask for better partners than Vin, Neal & Universal. Excited to bring u the next chapter of the #FastFamily saga pic.twitter.com/zRGre14kKO — F Gary Gray (@FGaryGray) October 8, 2015

This is yet another highlight after directing the surprise success that was Straight Outta Compton. Gray will look forward to directing The Rock, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, who’re all returning stars.

Furious 8 is still scheduled to drop April 4, 2017. F. Gary Gray’s next film, Last Friday, is scheduled to drop in 2016.

Posted October 9, 2015

