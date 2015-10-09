We love when we can see our favorite artists get honored in a big way. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees were announced and Janet Jackson, N.W.A., Chic and Chaka Khan have all scored nominations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, funk/disco band Chic has been nominated a whopping 10 times (give them a chance already!), while this will be the fourth time N.W.A. has been up for the honor. This will be Jackson’s and Khan’s first nominations.

Miss Jackson has had a very 2015 thus far. She’s just dropped her first album in eight years and embarked on a world tour. N.W.A. has also experienced a resurgence in the limelight. The gangster rap band gained huge success with the F. Gary Gray directed biopic Straight Outta Compton, which has become the top grossing musical biopic of all time.

The public gets a chance to vote for who will get a chance to be the top five inducted until Dec. 9. The inductees will be announced later this year, and the ceremony will air next April on HBO.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Janet Jackson Makes Rare Appearance and She Looks Great

Former N.W.A Manager Says He Should Have Let Eazy-E Kill Suge Knight

Chaka Khan Readying Her Album After Vocal Chord Issues

Rock Artist: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Is Diluted With Hip-Hop

N.W.A., Janet Jackson, & Chaka Khan Earn Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel C. James Posted October 9, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: