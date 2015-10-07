CLOSE
National
Home

Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake

Nicki Minaj has never been shy about her feelings regarding women's issues or being a female in the male-dominated genre of hip-hop.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Even after becoming an international superstar, Nicki Minaj has never been shy about her feelings regarding women’s issues or being a female in the male-dominated genre of hip-hop.

Back in August, when she began tweeting about being overlooked for an MTV VMA nomination as a Black woman, no one thought it would turn into a media firestorm. But it did, especially when Taylor Swift inserted herself into the conversation. Soon thereafter, Taylor found herself on a call with Nicki Minaj and publicly apologizing for doing what she does best – playing the victim.

Unbeknownst to the Queens rapper, not only did her comments piss off Taylor Swift, but there was another polarizing pop star who didn’t think Nicki’s comments were valid – Miley Cyrus. In an interview, Miley said she didn’t respect Nicki’s comments “because of the anger that came with it.”

Little did Miley know, Nicki Minaj was going to address her on a very public stage – the MTV VMAs. While accepting an award, Nicki said, “This bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press…‘Miley, what’s good?’’

More than a month later, The New York Times paid Nicki a visit at her Trump Hotel room in New York City. Nicki discussed everything that’s been going on in her life – from her public breakup with longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels, to her new relationship with Meek Mill, issues with Miley Cyrus, money issues at Cash Money, and of course, the beef between Meek Mill and Drake.

On Issues With Miley Cyrus: “The fact that you feel upset about me speaking on something that affects black women makes me feel like you have some big balls. You’re in videos with black men, and you’re bringing out black women on your stages, but you don’t want to know how black women feel about something that’s so important? Come on, you can’t want the good without the bad. If you want to enjoy our culture and our lifestyle, bond with us, dance with us, have fun with us, twerk with us, rap with us, then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us, what we feel is unfair to us. You shouldn’t not want to know that.”

On Meek Mill and Drake’s beef: “They’re men, grown-ass men. It’s between them. It doesn’t make me feel good. You don’t ever want to choose sides between people you love. It’s ridiculous. I just want it to be over.’’

The interview didn’t end on a high note. The New York Times reporter quickly found herself in the lobby of the Trump Hotel after asking Nicki Minaj if she “thrived off drama” involving Lil Wayne, Birdman, Meek Mill, and Drake. Offended by the notion that women thrive off drama involving male counterparts, Nicki shut down and asked the reporter to leave.

To read the entire interview, click here.

SOURCE: NYT | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

19 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111649”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111649″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111649″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111649” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake was originally published on globalgrind.com

beef , cash money , drake , meek mill , miley cyrus , New York Times , nicki minaj , young money

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close