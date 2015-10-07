Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake

Even after becoming an international superstar, Nicki Minaj has never been shy about her feelings regarding women’s issues or being a female in the male-dominated genre of hip-hop.

Back in August, when she began tweeting about being overlooked for an MTV VMA nomination as a Black woman, no one thought it would turn into a media firestorm. But it did, especially when Taylor Swift inserted herself into the conversation. Soon thereafter, Taylor found herself on a call with Nicki Minaj and publicly apologizing for doing what she does best – playing the victim.

Unbeknownst to the Queens rapper, not only did her comments piss off Taylor Swift, but there was another polarizing pop star who didn’t think Nicki’s comments were valid – Miley Cyrus. In an interview, Miley said she didn’t respect Nicki’s comments “because of the anger that came with it.”

Little did Miley know, Nicki Minaj was going to address her on a very public stage – the MTV VMAs. While accepting an award, Nicki said, “This bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press…‘Miley, what’s good?’’

More than a month later, The New York Times paid Nicki a visit at her Trump Hotel room in New York City. Nicki discussed everything that’s been going on in her life – from her public breakup with longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels, to her new relationship with Meek Mill, issues with Miley Cyrus, money issues at Cash Money, and of course, the beef between Meek Mill and Drake.

On Issues With Miley Cyrus: “The fact that you feel upset about me speaking on something that affects black women makes me feel like you have some big balls. You’re in videos with black men, and you’re bringing out black women on your stages, but you don’t want to know how black women feel about something that’s so important? Come on, you can’t want the good without the bad. If you want to enjoy our culture and our lifestyle, bond with us, dance with us, have fun with us, twerk with us, rap with us, then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us, what we feel is unfair to us. You shouldn’t not want to know that.”

On Meek Mill and Drake’s beef: “They’re men, grown-ass men. It’s between them. It doesn’t make me feel good. You don’t ever want to choose sides between people you love. It’s ridiculous. I just want it to be over.’’

The interview didn’t end on a high note. The New York Times reporter quickly found herself in the lobby of the Trump Hotel after asking Nicki Minaj if she “thrived off drama” involving Lil Wayne, Birdman, Meek Mill, and Drake. Offended by the notion that women thrive off drama involving male counterparts, Nicki shut down and asked the reporter to leave.

To read the entire interview, click here.

SOURCE: NYT | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

19 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111649”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111649″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111649″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111649” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women Source:Splash 1 of 19 1. "If a man did the same video with sexy women in it, no one would care. You’re talking about newspeople who don’t even know anything about hip-hop culture. It’s so disrespectful for them to even comment on something they have no idea about. They don’t say anything when they’re watching the Victoria’s Secret show and seeing boobs and thongs all day. Why? Shame on them. Shame on them for commenting on “Anaconda” and not commenting on the rest of the oversexualized business we’re a part of." Source:Instagram 2 of 19 2. "People try to make such a big deal out of when a woman stands up for herself. Why? Because I see people walk on egg shells around Wayne. I see people walk on egg shells, I'm pretty sure, around Jay. Around Em. Around all these men." Source:Getty 3 of 19 3. "I talk about that all the time, I talk about record executives telling me, 'Oh no no no. Female rappers don’t make it anymore. You’ll never get away with that, and you’ll damn sure never get away with rapping and singing.' People who I loved very much attempted to deter me from experimenting with my craft, but I felt I represented all kinds of girls, not just one girl." Source:JS Photography 4 of 19 4. "I have a lot of freedom to be crazy. I can rap in a London accent, make weird faces, wear spandex, wigs, and black lipstick. I can be more creative than the average male rapper. And I can show my boobs. Guys can't do that." Source:Getty 5 of 19 5. "I've always had this female-empowerment thing in the back of my mind—because I wanted my mother to be stronger, and she couldn't be. I thought, 'If I'm successful, I can change her life.'" Source:Getty 6 of 19 6. "Some women give me the feeling that where there's a will, there's a way." Source:Getty 7 of 19 7. "There are sexual things that I do that aren’t for a man. I feel empowered sometimes by being sexy and being comfortable enough to be sexy on camera—a lot of woman struggle with that." Source:Getty 8 of 19 8. "I think of myself as a woman who wants other women to be bosses and to be strong and to be go-getters." Source:Getty 9 of 19 9. "Every woman is multifaceted. Every woman has a switch, whether she’s going to be maternal, whether she’s going to be a man-eater, whether she has to kick ass, whether she has to be one of the boys, whether she has to show the guys that she’s just as smart or smarter, she’s just as talented or creative. Women suppress a lot of their sides." Source:Getty 10 of 19 10. "I wanted to create a song that embraced curvy women. I wanted to be sexual but be playful with it." Source:Getty 11 of 19 11. "When I am assertive, I'm a bitch. When a man is assertive, he's a boss. He's bossed up. There's no negative connotation behind being bossed up. A lot of negative connotation behind being a bitch." Source:Getty 12 of 19 12. "Sometimes as women in the industry — if you're sexy or like doing sexy things — some people subconsciously negate your brain. They think you're stupid." Source:Getty 13 of 19 13. "I want to be seen as a hard-working businesswoman who really takes pride in writing and rapping in a way that still shows that I’m hungry." Source:Getty 14 of 19 14. "There’s nothing wrong with speaking my mind, as long as when the song cuts off I’m still a businesswoman and I still respect myself. That’s where the true balance lies in my life. Women should be allowed to be as hardcore and sexual as we want, because men do it all the time." Source:Getty 15 of 19 15. "With a video like 'Anaconda,' I'm a grown-ass fucking woman!" she says. "I stand for girls wanting to be sexy and dance, but also having a strong sense of themselves. If you got a big ol' butt? Shake it! Who cares? That doesn't mean you shouldn't be graduating from college." Source:Getty 16 of 19 16. "I’m not judging myself; I’m not dissing what I do. I’m proud of what I’ve done and I’m proud of what I’m working on. I’ve accomplished something and I’m not going to be ashamed to be happy about what I’ve done." Source:Getty 17 of 19 17. "I always feel it’s important for me to show females that they can be in charge of their own situation. I came into the game creating my own brand. I was doing things very early on that set me apart from people who just took orders and allowed their brand to be created for them." Source:Getty 18 of 19 18. "I love women who take control, who set standards, and who believe in themselves enough to lead the way in terms of their career. I’ve done that. When I win and when I lose, I take ownership of it, because I really am in charge of what I do. There are a lot of strong male rappers, who’ve influenced me a great deal in terms of my skill, my flow, and my business-savvy side. But at the end of the day, I still want to inspire women. " Source:Instagram 19 of 19 19. "I never put a limit on myself and I don't like when, especially black, women put a limit on what they can do. As long as you're keeping your integrity." Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111649”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111649″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111649″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111649” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111649”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111649″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111649″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111649” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake was originally published on globalgrind.com