Wale is dating one of the hottest young actresses in television right now.

Wale attends Tidal X: MEEK MILL at Mondrian Hotel on June 26, 2015

Wale is dating one of the hottest young actresses in television right now. At least that’s according to Entertainment Tonight, who’s reporting that Empire’s Serayah and the Maybach Music artist are an item.

ET claims the two have been dating since June and are working on building a long-term relationship. Even with their busy schedules, they still make sure to see each other every few weeks.

Wale and the 20-year-old Serayah have been keeping a low profile, and the D.C. emcee is having a great year. He has one of the best albums of 2015 and he’s friends with Jerry Seinfeld, who is on record calling Wale one of his favorite rappers.

Serayah – who plays Tiana Brown on the hit FOX show and is also a singer – apparently feels “Spoiled.” So much so, she tweeted a Wale song of the same name:

Maybe we’ll see this new couple front row at a WWE event really soon?

SOURCE: ET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

Ready To Build His Empire? Wale Is Dating One Of The Show’s Hot New Actresses was originally published on globalgrind.com

