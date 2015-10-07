Ready To Build His Empire? Wale Is Dating One Of The Show’s Hot New Actresses

Wale is dating one of the hottest young actresses in television right now. At least that’s according to Entertainment Tonight, who’s reporting that Empire’s Serayah and the Maybach Music artist are an item.

ET claims the two have been dating since June and are working on building a long-term relationship. Even with their busy schedules, they still make sure to see each other every few weeks.

Wale and the 20-year-old Serayah have been keeping a low profile, and the D.C. emcee is having a great year. He has one of the best albums of 2015 and he’s friends with Jerry Seinfeld, who is on record calling Wale one of his favorite rappers.

Serayah – who plays Tiana Brown on the hit FOX show and is also a singer – apparently feels “Spoiled.” So much so, she tweeted a Wale song of the same name:

Maybe we’ll see this new couple front row at a WWE event really soon?

SOURCE: ET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City Source:Renell Medrano 1 of 17 1. Rick Ross & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 2 of 17 2. DJ Drama & Rick Ross Source:Renell Medrano 3 of 17 3. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City. Source:Renell Medrano 4 of 17 4. MissInfo, Elliott Wilson, & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 5 of 17 5. Elliott Wilson & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 6 of 17 6. Wale Discussing His New Album With Elliott Wilson. Source:Renell Medrano 7 of 17 7. Rick Ross Supporting Wale's Listening Session. Source:Renell Medrano 8 of 17 8. Sharing A Few Laughs. Source:Renell Medrano 9 of 17 9. Elliott Wilson & DJ Drama Source:Renell Medrano 10 of 17 10. Elliott WIison & Peter Rosenberg Source:Renell Medrano 11 of 17 11. Tom's Restaurant Source:Renell Medrano 12 of 17 12. Tom's Restaurant Source:Renell Medrano 13 of 17 13. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City. Source:Renell Medrano 14 of 17 14. Wale Invades The Seinfeld Cafe. Source:Renell Medrano 15 of 17 15. Wale & Elliott Wilson Source:Renell Medrano 16 of 17 16. Wale Explaining "The Album About Nothing." Source:Renell Medrano 17 of 17 17. Rick Ross Offering A Few Kind Words To Wale. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Ready To Build His Empire? Wale Is Dating One Of The Show’s Hot New Actresses Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111651”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111651″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111651″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111651” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Ready To Build His Empire? Wale Is Dating One Of The Show’s Hot New Actresses was originally published on globalgrind.com