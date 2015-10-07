CLOSE
National
Did Victor Cruz’s Fiancée Blast His Sidechicks With A Scathing Group Text?

Despite being a model citizen and ambassador for the New York Giants, it appears Victor Cruz isn't as clean-cut as we all thought.

2013 Pro Bowl

Some athletes really can’t stay faithful in a room full of hoes. Despite being a model citizen and ambassador for the New York Giants, it appears Victor Cruz isn’t as clean-cut as we all thought.

MediaTakeOut obtained an alleged screenshot text from Vic’s fiancée, Elaina Watley, which she reportedly sent to all of his sidechicks in hopes of destroying Cruz’s stable of thots. Let’s just say, her crushing text may have been the final blow in the women’s connection to the star receiver.

After not even playing a single down this season thanks to injury, you’d think Victor would be more focused on trying to return to the field. Instead, Cruz might be busy trying to get first downs against team thottie. Shape up Vic, New York is going to need you on Sundays.

SOURCE: MediaTakeOut, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

Did Victor Cruz’s Fiancée Blast His Sidechicks With A Scathing Group Text? was originally published on globalgrind.com

