Some athletes really can’t stay faithful in a room full of hoes. Despite being a model citizen and ambassador for the New York Giants, it appears Victor Cruz isn’t as clean-cut as we all thought.
MediaTakeOut obtained an alleged screenshot text from Vic’s fiancée, Elaina Watley, which she reportedly sent to all of his sidechicks in hopes of destroying Cruz’s stable of thots. Let’s just say, her crushing text may have been the final blow in the women’s connection to the star receiver.
After not even playing a single down this season thanks to injury, you’d think Victor would be more focused on trying to return to the field. Instead, Cruz might be busy trying to get first downs against team thottie. Shape up Vic, New York is going to need you on Sundays.
SOURCE: MediaTakeOut, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
1 of 22
1. Tom Brady
2 of 22
2. Roddy White
Source:David Kohl- USA Today
3 of 22
3. Andrew Whitworth
Source:Getty
4 of 22
4. Matt Toeaina
5 of 22
5. Joe Flacco
6 of 22
6. Vince WIlfork
Source:Getty
7 of 22
7. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints
8 of 22
8. Peyton Manning
Source:Getty
9 of 22
9. Larry Fitzgerald
Source:Getty
10 of 22
10. Frank Gore
Source:Getty
11 of 22
11. Jason Witten
Source:Screenshot
12 of 22
12. Dwayne Bowe
Source:Instagram
13 of 22
13. Dez Bryant and his boy.
Source:Instagram
14 of 22
14. Lesean McCoy holds his son close.
Source:Getty
15 of 22
15. Chris Hoke and his son Cade
Source:Getty
16 of 22
16. Hines Ward and his son Jaden
Source:Getty
17 of 22
17. Keyshawn Johnson
Source:Getty
18 of 22
18. Rick Seubert and his son Hunter
Source:Getty
19 of 22
19. Plaxico Burress and his son Elijah
Source:Getty
20 of 22
20. Aaron Smith
Source:Getty
21 of 22
21. Casey Hampton
Source:Getty
22 of 22
22. Drew Brees
Did Victor Cruz’s Fiancée Blast His Sidechicks With A Scathing Group Text? was originally published on globalgrind.com