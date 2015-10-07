CLOSE
National
Home

Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram

It's officially Fall and that means pumpkin picking, camping, and spending more time with family.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

It’s officially Fall and that means pumpkin picking, camping, and spending more time with family.

Celebrities like Amber Rose love showing off their adorable kids for the world to see, and who can blame them? The Slut Walk coordinator posted a video of her son Sebastian playing dress up with her sunglasses and cutely revealed, “It’s just me.”

Instagram Photo

Diddy also shared a sweet photo of his daughters Chance, Jessie, and D’Lilla, simply captioned, “#MyBabies.”

Instagram Photo

The beauties showed off their Nae Nae while on set of a recent photoshoot. It’s obvious these girls inherited their dad’s dance skills.

Instagram Photo

Ciara posted a selfie of her and her super handsome son baby Future with their matching smirks.

Instagram Photo

#MommySelfies.

Instagram Photo

Monica showed off her adorable daughter Laiyah strutting around in her new shoes. How cute!

Instagram Photo

And Yandy Smith gave followers a glimpse of her Sundays as she shared a photo of herself breast-feeding her baby girl Skylar.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty  

15 photos Launch gallery

The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far

Continue reading Monday Preciousness: Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram

The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110994”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110994″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110994″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110994” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

amber rose , celebrity kids , ciara , diddy , honda-trending , kids , monica , Yandy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close