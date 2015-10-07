CLOSE
Radio One
Home

NEW MUSIC: Will Smith Drops 1st Rap Verse In 10 Years…In Spanish!

Are you “getting jiggy” with the Fresh Prince's return to music? Do you want to hear more or should he stick to acting?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Valentino : Outside Arrivals- Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2014-2015

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Did you almost forget, maybe if only for a second that Will Smith was a Grammy-Award winning rapper? While promoting a film, Will may perform a medley of his greatest hits but it’s been 10 years since the release of his last album, “Lost & Found” in March 2005.

Having accomplished so much in his career already, all we needed from Will was for he and Jada to keep being our #RelationshipGoals.

However the Fresh Prince has the world going crazy with his new verse on the Colombian dance group Bomba Estéreo‘s song, “Fiesta.” According to Rolling Stone, Will was recently in Columbia and when he heard the track, it inspired him to come out of rap retirement!

The actor will also appear in the music video for the song out later this month. “Hola mamacita / Go get me a beer-a / The track is the heat / I couldn’t let the beat go by without a feature,” raps Will.

While “Fiesta” isn’t his strongest verse to date, it’s great to have him back! Will recently said he’s been recording some tracks with a huge producer and contemplating a comeback.

“I went into the studio with Kanye. I’m thinking about it. I’m exploring,” he shared in an interview with The Guardian. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet, but I’m exploring. I’m in a creative ceiling.”

While we wait on the possibility of more new music, Will is definitely be returning to the big screen this year in the highly anticipated and controversial film, Concussion. He’s also apart of the all-star ensemble cast of the 2016 film, Suicide Squad which also features Viola Davis and Common.

Check out the song below. Are you “getting jiggy” with Will Smith’s return to music? Do you want to hear more or should he stick to acting?

RELATED STORIES:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donate 150K To Justice March

Will Smith’s Son Trey Smith Releases ‘Blame It On Beyoncé’ To Honor The Queen On Her Birthday

Will Smith May Be Prepping A ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot

12 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith's 11 Greatest Acting Roles Of All Time

Continue reading NEW MUSIC: Will Smith Drops 1st Rap Verse In 10 Years…In Spanish!

Will Smith's 11 Greatest Acting Roles Of All Time

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816909”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816909″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816909″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816909” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

NEW MUSIC: Will Smith Drops 1st Rap Verse In 10 Years…In Spanish! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bomba Estéreo , Suicide Squad , will smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close