PLANNED PARENTHOOD CONTINUES TO DRAW FIRE OVER DOCTORED VIDEO

Planned Parenthood continues to draw fire over allegations that the long time healthcare service provider is making huge profits from fetal tissue donations. A heavily doctored video of Planned Parenthood staff discussing reimbursement costs for fetal tissue was uploaded to internet by extreme anti-abortion activists. The video is fueling efforts by the GOP and Conservative groups to defund Planned Parenthood and restrict access to many of its services – especially abortions. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the issue with former Conservative radio host, Henry Hollingshead.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”dy9JFoqRurw2″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted October 2, 2015

