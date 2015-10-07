It’s that time of year again where we pull out our jackets, but don’t trip: The Game is here to keep things hot.
The Compton rapper is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album, The Documentary 2. While the 2-disc LP is available for pre-order on iTunes, Los Angeles Confidential continues to deliver quality pieces from the highly anticipated project. Following his collaboration with Drake, The Game gives us the West Coast treatment on “Don’t Trip.”
Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and will.i.am all join the rapper on his new track. “Don’t Trip” definitely gives off the authentic ’90s Cali sound we’ve all missed and love. Stream the track below and stay tuned for The Documentary 2‘s release on October 9.
39 Photos Of The Game's Daughter Being The Adorable Kid She Is
The Game Feat. Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, & will.i.am “Don’t Trip” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com