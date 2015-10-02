CLOSE
Radio One
Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever!

#WorryAboutYourself "Drops Mic!"

Michelle Obama

Source: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Glamour Magazine recently produced an all-star panel entitled, “The Power of an Educated Girl” with actress Charlize Theron and none other than Michelle Obama.

The ladies shared their tips for empowering young women to be as independent and unstoppable as possible. Charlize, 40 kicked off the conversation in saying,

“There is nothing sexier than a smart woman. We have been told to live by a certain mold, especially women, and it’s time to break it and it’s up to us to do that. Stop waiting for men to do that, look in the mirror and see yourself and say I am sexy, I am attractive, I am smart, I am intelligent, I am powerful, I have a voice, I look cute in these jeans.”

Yasssss! #GirlPower But then Mrs. Obama took it up a notch and made us feel like we were one of her daughters. “And let’s just be clear you don’t want to be with a boy that’s too stupid to know you’re a smart, young lady. I want to encourage all of us as young women, as older women, we have to raise our own bars, you will not be successful hanging around people who drag you down” she said.

For the icing on the cake, FLOTUS said, “There is no boy at this age that is cute enough or interesting enough to stop you from getting your education. If I worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States.” ​

KNOWING that she had shared some epic gems, Mrs. Obama even took a page from her friend Beyonce and said, “Drops Mic!”

Yassssss! Has FLOTUS always had this much swag? Or are we seeing her act more relaxed because it’s their last year in office?

FLOTUS STYLE: Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments

FLOTUS STYLE: Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments

Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Barack Obama , Glamour Magazine , Michelle Obama

Photos
