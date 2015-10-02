Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever!

Glamour Magazine recently produced an all-star panel entitled, “The Power of an Educated Girl” with actress Charlize Theron and none other than Michelle Obama.
The ladies shared their tips for empowering young women to be as independent and unstoppable as possible. Charlize, 40 kicked off the conversation in saying,
“There is nothing sexier than a smart woman. We have been told to live by a certain mold, especially women, and it’s time to break it and it’s up to us to do that. Stop waiting for men to do that, look in the mirror and see yourself and say I am sexy, I am attractive, I am smart, I am intelligent, I am powerful, I have a voice, I look cute in these jeans.”
Yasssss! #GirlPower But then Mrs. Obama took it up a notch and made us feel like we were one of her daughters. “And let’s just be clear you don’t want to be with a boy that’s too stupid to know you’re a smart, young lady. I want to encourage all of us as young women, as older women, we have to raise our own bars, you will not be successful hanging around people who drag you down” she said.
For the icing on the cake, FLOTUS said, “There is no boy at this age that is cute enough or interesting enough to stop you from getting your education. If I worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States.”
KNOWING that she had shared some epic gems, Mrs. Obama even took a page from her friend Beyonce and said, “Drops Mic!”
Yassssss! Has FLOTUS always had this much swag? Or are we seeing her act more relaxed because it’s their last year in office?
RELATED STORIES:
Check Out What Michelle Obama Has Planned After She Leaves The White House
Black Girl Magic: Michelle Obama Surprises Beyonce At Global Citizen Festival
Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’
FLOTUS STYLE: Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments
Source:Getty
1 of 50
1. Lady O
We don't have to tell you how much we love our FLOTUS, or how much we swoon over her who and what she's wearing. We've followed her every fashionable move since the Obamas entered the White House. In celebration of Michelle Obama's impeccable style, here are some of her most memorable looks she's ever rocked, beginning with this weekend's CBCF look. Check it out.
Source:Getty
2 of 50
2. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
3 of 50
3. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
4 of 50
4. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
5 of 50
5. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
6 of 50
6. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
7 of 50
7. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
8 of 50
8. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
9 of 50
9. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
President Barack Obama and First Lady” class=””>
Source:Getty
10 of 50
10. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
11 of 50
11. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
12 of 50
12. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
13 of 50
13. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
14 of 50
14. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
15 of 50
15. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
16 of 50
16. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
17 of 50
17. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
18 of 50
18. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
19 of 50
19. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
20 of 50
20. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
21 of 50
21. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
22 of 50
22. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
23 of 50
23. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
24 of 50
24. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
25 of 50
25. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
26 of 50
26. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
27 of 50
27. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
28 of 50
28. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
29 of 50
29. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
30 of 50
30. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
31 of 50
31. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
32 of 50
32. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
33 of 50
33. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
34 of 50
34. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
35 of 50
35. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
36 of 50
36. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
37 of 50
37. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
38 of 50
38. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
39 of 50
39. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
40 of 50
40. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
41 of 50
41. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
42 of 50
42. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
43 of 50
43. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
44 of 50
44. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
45 of 50
45. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
46 of 50
46. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
47 of 50
47. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
48 of 50
48. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
49 of 50
49. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Source:Getty
50 of 50
50. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com