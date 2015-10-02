Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever!

Glamour Magazine recently produced an all-star panel entitled, “The Power of an Educated Girl” with actress Charlize Theron and none other than Michelle Obama.

The ladies shared their tips for empowering young women to be as independent and unstoppable as possible. Charlize, 40 kicked off the conversation in saying,

“There is nothing sexier than a smart woman. We have been told to live by a certain mold, especially women, and it’s time to break it and it’s up to us to do that. Stop waiting for men to do that, look in the mirror and see yourself and say I am sexy, I am attractive, I am smart, I am intelligent, I am powerful, I have a voice, I look cute in these jeans.”

Yasssss! #GirlPower But then Mrs. Obama took it up a notch and made us feel like we were one of her daughters. “And let’s just be clear you don’t want to be with a boy that’s too stupid to know you’re a smart, young lady. I want to encourage all of us as young women, as older women, we have to raise our own bars, you will not be successful hanging around people who drag you down” she said.

For the icing on the cake, FLOTUS said, “There is no boy at this age that is cute enough or interesting enough to stop you from getting your education. If I worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States.” ​

KNOWING that she had shared some epic gems, Mrs. Obama even took a page from her friend Beyonce and said, “Drops Mic!”

Yassssss! Has FLOTUS always had this much swag? Or are we seeing her act more relaxed because it’s their last year in office?

RELATED STORIES:

Check Out What Michelle Obama Has Planned After She Leaves The White House

Black Girl Magic: Michelle Obama Surprises Beyonce At Global Citizen Festival

Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’

50 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2816696″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2816696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); FLOTUS STYLE: Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments Source:Getty 1 of 50 1. Lady O We don't have to tell you how much we love our FLOTUS, or how much we swoon over her who and what she's wearing. We've followed her every fashionable move since the Obamas entered the White House. In celebration of Michelle Obama's impeccable style, here are some of her most memorable looks she's ever rocked, beginning with this weekend's CBCF look. Check it out. Source:Getty 2 of 50 2. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 3 of 50 3. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever 4 of 50 4. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 5 of 50 5. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 6 of 50 6. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 7 of 50 7. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 8 of 50 8. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 9 of 50 9. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever President Barack Obama and First Lady” class=””> Source:Getty 10 of 50 10. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 11 of 50 11. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 12 of 50 12. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 13 of 50 13. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 14 of 50 14. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 15 of 50 15. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 16 of 50 16. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 17 of 50 17. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 18 of 50 18. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 19 of 50 19. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 20 of 50 20. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 21 of 50 21. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 22 of 50 22. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 23 of 50 23. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 24 of 50 24. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 25 of 50 25. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 26 of 50 26. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 27 of 50 27. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 28 of 50 28. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 29 of 50 29. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 30 of 50 30. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 31 of 50 31. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 32 of 50 32. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 33 of 50 33. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 34 of 50 34. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 35 of 50 35. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 36 of 50 36. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 37 of 50 37. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 38 of 50 38. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 39 of 50 39. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 40 of 50 40. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 41 of 50 41. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 42 of 50 42. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 43 of 50 43. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 44 of 50 44. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 45 of 50 45. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 46 of 50 46. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 47 of 50 47. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 48 of 50 48. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 49 of 50 49. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Source:Getty 50 of 50 50. Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2816696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2816696″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2816696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2816696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever! FLOTUS STYLE: Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816696″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Michelle Obama Gives The Best Relationship Advice Ever! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com