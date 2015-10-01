Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More

Nicole Scherzinger stopped by the Wendy Williams Show, and things got pretty tense with the two. The talk show host pressed the singer about wasting her “good years” for having kids by being in an on and off relationship with Lewis Hamilton for 7 years. [GossipCop]

Jeezy is delving into another new business venture, and this time, he’s competing in the alcoholic field. The Atlanta rapper is reportedly launching his own brand of luxury champagne, called Project Gold Bottles. He may even be teaming up with Tequila Avion, who he is a brand ambassador for. [Complex]

Fetty Wap has dropped another set of visuals, but this time, it’s not for a track that’s off of his recently released debut album. The Paterson native took on a freestyle for “Decline,” and now he’s accompanying the autotune bars with some visuals. [MissInfo]

December 11th "Stoicville: The Phoenix" rises!!! Taking you to new levels of T-Pain…one banger at a time! pic.twitter.com/gVHrrSjjA5 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

T-Pain is finally ready to drop his long-awaited fifth studio album, and we have an official release date on the horizon. The autotune crooner announced that he will be dropping Stoicville: The Phoenix on December 11th on his Twitter. [Rap-Up]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: OH SLIP! Nicole Scherzinger Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet! (PHOTOS)

SEE ALSO: Nicole Scherzinger & T.I. “Electric Blue” (NEW MUSIC)

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110003”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110003″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110003″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110003” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Nicole Scherzinger's Missguided Campaign (PHOTOS) Source:Missguided 1 of 15 1. Nicole Scherzinger in white bodycon midi dress. Source:Missguided 2 of 15 2. Nicole x Missguided Source:Missguided 3 of 15 3. Nicole poses in her design for Missguided. Source:Missguided 4 of 15 4. Nicole in fishnet crop top and skirt. Source:Missguided 5 of 15 5. Nicole in colorblocked one-piece. Source:Missguided 6 of 15 6. Nicole Scherzinger models her Missguided collection. Source:Missguided 7 of 15 7. Nicole in faux leather halterneck midi dress. Source:Missguided 8 of 15 8. Nicole in fishnet racer-neck dress. Source:Missguided 9 of 15 9. Nicole in fishnet midi dress. Source:Missguided 10 of 15 10. Nicole in a cobalt blue design. Source:Missguided 11 of 15 11. Nicole in her cutout bodycon dress. Source:Missguided 12 of 15 12. Nicole in mesh crop top and faux leather bottoms. Source:Missguided 13 of 15 13. Nicole in her faux leather biker leggings. Source:Missguided 14 of 15 14. Nicole in a colorblocked design. Source:Missguided 15 of 15 15. Nicole in a white cutout dress with plunging neck. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110003”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110003″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110003″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110003” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More Nicole Scherzinger's Missguided Campaign (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110003”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110003″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110003″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110003” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More was originally published on globalgrind.com