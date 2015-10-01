CLOSE
National
Home

Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nicole Scherzinger stopped by the Wendy Williams Show, and things got pretty tense with the two. The talk show host pressed the singer about wasting her “good years” for having kids by being in an on and off relationship with Lewis Hamilton for 7 years. [GossipCop]

Jeezy is delving into another new business venture, and this time, he’s competing in the alcoholic field. The Atlanta rapper is reportedly launching his own brand of luxury champagne, called Project Gold Bottles. He may even be teaming up with Tequila Avion, who he is a brand ambassador for. [Complex]

Fetty Wap has dropped another set of visuals, but this time, it’s not for a track that’s off of his recently released debut album. The Paterson native took on a freestyle for “Decline,” and now he’s accompanying the autotune bars with some visuals. [MissInfo]

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

T-Pain is finally ready to drop his long-awaited fifth studio album, and we have an official release date on the horizon. The autotune crooner announced that he will be dropping Stoicville: The Phoenix on December 11th on his Twitter. [Rap-Up]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: OH SLIP! Nicole Scherzinger Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet! (PHOTOS)

SEE ALSO: Nicole Scherzinger & T.I. “Electric Blue” (NEW MUSIC)

15 photos Launch gallery

Nicole Scherzinger's Missguided Campaign (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More

Nicole Scherzinger's Missguided Campaign (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110003”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110003″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110003″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110003” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

album announcement , Champagne , Fetty Wap , freestyle , Jeezy , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , lewis hamilton , new video , Nicole Scherzinger , T-Pain , Wendy Williams , wendy williams show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close