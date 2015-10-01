Late Night News Recap: Wendy Williams Shames Nicole Scherzinger For Wasting “Good Years” To Have Kids & More

Nicole Scherzinger stopped by the Wendy Williams Show, and things got pretty tense with the two. The talk show host pressed the singer about wasting her “good years” for having kids by being in an on and off relationship with Lewis Hamilton for 7 years. [GossipCop]
Jeezy is delving into another new business venture, and this time, he’s competing in the alcoholic field. The Atlanta rapper is reportedly launching his own brand of luxury champagne, called Project Gold Bottles. He may even be teaming up with Tequila Avion, who he is a brand ambassador for. [Complex]
Fetty Wap has dropped another set of visuals, but this time, it’s not for a track that’s off of his recently released debut album. The Paterson native took on a freestyle for “Decline,” and now he’s accompanying the autotune bars with some visuals. [MissInfo]
T-Pain is finally ready to drop his long-awaited fifth studio album, and we have an official release date on the horizon. The autotune crooner announced that he will be dropping Stoicville: The Phoenix on December 11th on his Twitter. [Rap-Up]
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Nicole Scherzinger's Missguided Campaign (PHOTOS)
Source:Missguided
1 of 15
1. Nicole Scherzinger in white bodycon midi dress.
Source:Missguided
2 of 15
2. Nicole x Missguided
Source:Missguided
3 of 15
3. Nicole poses in her design for Missguided.
Source:Missguided
4 of 15
4. Nicole in fishnet crop top and skirt.
Source:Missguided
5 of 15
5. Nicole in colorblocked one-piece.
Source:Missguided
6 of 15
6. Nicole Scherzinger models her Missguided collection.
Source:Missguided
7 of 15
7. Nicole in faux leather halterneck midi dress.
Source:Missguided
8 of 15
8. Nicole in fishnet racer-neck dress.
Source:Missguided
9 of 15
9. Nicole in fishnet midi dress.
Source:Missguided
10 of 15
10. Nicole in a cobalt blue design.
Source:Missguided
11 of 15
11. Nicole in her cutout bodycon dress.
Source:Missguided
12 of 15
12. Nicole in mesh crop top and faux leather bottoms.
Source:Missguided
13 of 15
13. Nicole in her faux leather biker leggings.
Source:Missguided
14 of 15
14. Nicole in a colorblocked design.
Source:Missguided
15 of 15
15. Nicole in a white cutout dress with plunging neck.
