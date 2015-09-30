You may have heard by now about the pair of Georgia sons who carried out a full attempt to murder their parents in their home on September 5th. Jeff Johnson has some reservations about the case and how it’s being reported. Listen to the audio player to hear more details in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka Faces Murder Charges For Death Of Girlfriend In 1983

RELATED: Pastor’s Son Arrested & Charged In His Family’s Triple Murder

RELATED: Lil Wayne Threatens To Murder Justin Bieber’s Manager [VIDEO]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1611467View gallery

What’s Not Being Said About The Sons Who Attempted To Murder Their Parents? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jeff Johnson Posted September 30, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: