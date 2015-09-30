Wendy Williams Drags Love & Hip Hop Star Erica Mena And She Claps Back

Another reality star has come for Wendy Williams. People no longer seem to be afraid to clap back at the Queen of Hot Topics! Recently Wendy reported that Shad Moss (who will forever be known as Lil Bow Wow) ended his engagement with Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Erica Mena. Wendy couldn’t just say the engagement was off, she had to drag Erica through the mud as if the 27-year-old model tried to get with her husband!

“[She’s] A very lovely girl from what I know. I don’t really know her but a very good-looking woman but when Bow Wow got engaged to her after only dating for a few months, I was gagging. Are you serious? Bow Wow, your mom is going to flip…!”

Wendy went on to say she knew pressure from the media or from Shad’s friends would finally help him to come to his senses.

“I know guys like girls like that but they normally don’t bring them home,” said Williams. “And they definitely don’t engage them, with a ring. Sorry, Erica. Well, they got engaged, but you know I said that they would never make it down the aisle. I mean she’s pretty for a hook up. She’s a snack, but the main course? With a ring? No!”

Supposedly, the couple broke up after Erica shared the news of their miscarriage on social media which enraged Shad. The pair hasn’t publically announced their split. Instead, they handled it the mature way by deleting all pictures and mentions of each other on Instagram. #Classy

Erica has a strong fan base on social media. Several of her nearly 500,000 Twitter followers asked her how she felt about Wendy’s comments to which she tweeted, “Wendy loves to discuss everyones relationship but her own very abusive one.”

Well then! Erica would you mind elaborating on that tweet? Wendy has been very vocal about her past with substance abuse and even emotional abuse via fat-shaming from her parents. But that tweet seems to be a bit shadier; we think Erica may be alluding to Wendy’s experience physical abuse but we haven’t found any receipts to corroborate her accusations.

Erica probably needs to be in the press as much as possible right now after declaring she was done with Love & Hip Hop: New York. She initially left her role on the franchise for Shad’s checks, to be with Shad but now that her gravy train has ended, we wonder how many messages she’s left for Mona Scott-Young?

Wendy loves to discuss everyones relationship but her own very abusive one. https://t.co/3VAOvhbvBI — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) September 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

13 photos Launch gallery Checkmate! Celebs Who've Clapped Back At Wendy Williams 1 of 13 1. Wendy Williams — Either You Love Her Or You Hate Her The self-proclaimed Queen of All Media has built her career on digging up celebrity dirt and blasting the news on radio and television. While some gossip lovers can’t get enough of her tell-it-like-it-is style, many high-profile stars have publicly voiced their dislike for the talk show host. Check out the celebs who've shot back, here. 2 of 13 2. Evelyn Lozada After Wendy said Ev “gave birth to a cash register,” the reality star gave Williams the read of a lifetime. “Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store,” she tweeted. “BTW..he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know. #DontComeForMe #INeverBotherU #NowPutThatOnHotTopics." 3 of 13 3. Porsha Williams “Every time I see her say something about me, I’m disappointed in her,” Porsha said during a recent radio interview. “She’s calling me less than smart; she’s less than a woman…All I’m trying to do is stand and be strong and possibly inspire somebody else. All she does is knock me down…Wendy never builds people up in a positive way. Definitely not Black women. I feel like it’s low and it’s sad." 4 of 13 4. NeNe Leakes Wendy and NeNe were actually good friends once upon a time. But, that changed when the talk show host made shady comments about the cancellation of “The New Normal” and NeNe’s failed marriage to hubby-turned-ex-turned-hubby-again Greg. The reality star took to Twitter to let fans know she will never return to Wendy’s couch. She added, “@WendyWilliams don’t know SH*T about my relationship!” 5 of 13 5. Janet Hubert The original Aunt Viv called Wendy’s show “a bully platform” in an open letter last year. “I would accept her offer for forgiveness but I would not appear on her show,” Janet wrote after the talk show host asked Tatiana Ali why she was replaced on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” “Her talk show to me is a platform of hatred. It’s a bully platform…It’s like a giant disco from the ‘80s. It’s tacky. I don’t do tacky.” 6 of 13 6. Method Man Method Man voiced his extreme dislike for Wendy back in 2006. After the then radio host broke a story about the rapper’s wife suffering from cancer (he wanted to keep the news private), the rapper sent out a threat, saying she would “be dealt with.” 7 of 13 7. Whitney Houston Back in Wendy’s radio days, she had an infamous on-air confrontation with Whitney Houston. After she repeatedly asked Houston about her alleged drug problem, the singer shot back with, “If this were back in the day in Newark, I’d meet you outside.” If anyone could go head-to-head with Wendy it was definitely Whitney! 8 of 13 8. Mariah Carey Mariah and Wendy have publicly gone back and forth with each other for years — while some comments have been subliminal, others shots have been as blunt as they come. In 2008, Mariah Carey spoke about Wendy’s interview style in her song “Touch My Body.” Wendy also called the songstress "classless" during her stint on "American Idol" last year. 9 of 13 9. Diddy If the rumors are true, the beef between Wendy and Diddy started after he had her fired from Hot 97 back in the day. They went years without speaking, but in a 2012 interview , Wendy said she’s finally “over it.” 10 of 13 10. Tyler Perry, Usher and LL Cool J Wendy is known for speaking her mind, and at different points in her career she’s made references about Tyler Perry, Usher and LL Cool J’s sexuality. As a result, all three stars have refused to visit her show. 11 of 13 11. Beyonce Queen Bey never responded but she definitely has good reason to dislike Wendy after the talk show host said she “sounds like she has a fifth-grade education” during the Hot Topics segment of her show. 12 of 13 12. Tupac Some of Wendy’s beefs date back to the early 90s and one of her most popular feuds was with the late Tupac Shakur. After she reported that Tupac was raped in jail, the rapper went on a tyrant to retaliate against her. He wrote a song called “Why U Turn On Me,” in which he said Wendy was overweight and needed to try Jenny Craig — along with a lot of other cruel things that we can’t repeat here. 13 of 13 13. Will Smith Mariah Carey and Tupac aren’t the only celebs who’ve made references about Wendy in their music. Will Smith spoke his peace in a song 2005 song titled “Mr. Nice Guy.” "Wendy Williams, you don’t know me/ I’m not your punching bag, you won’t blow me/ Up, girl better leave me alone/ Before I buy your radio station and send ya home," he spit. "Better chill before you climb a tree you can’t get down." Skip ad Continue reading Wendy Williams Drags Love & Hip Hop Star Erica Mena And She Claps Back Checkmate! Celebs Who've Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

