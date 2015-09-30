CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Is Executive Producing An ABC Family Comedy Series Based On Her Life

Givenchy - Arrivals - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Brian Killian / Getty

Nicki Minaj has been on a non-stop grind for the past few years and now she’ll soon have yet another notch to add to her belt.

The current reigning queen of hip hop used her social media accounts to begin dropping hints that a big announcement was on the way earlier today and had her fans on edge with anticipation as to what it could be.

News of Nicki’s “surprise” announcement came just as she had wrapped up several appearances and a performance during Milan fashion week, which was preceded by the unveiling of an intimate GQ spread with boyfriend Meek Mill….so, what could possibly be next? Try her very own television series.

Nicki, along with ABC Family, shared the exciting news via Twitter that she’ll be executive producing a scripted comedy series based on her life to air on the network in the near future. Speaking on the show, ABC Family’s EVP of Programming and Development Karey Burke had this to say:

“Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with at everything she touches. Nicki is an international superstar, yet not everyone knows how inspiring and hilarious her true story is, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Meanwhile, Nicki herself also offered a few words on her new venture.

“This is one of the more unique adventures I’ve ever embarked on.  I couldn’t be more proud and excited to team up with an amazing group of people to give the world something really special.”

Although few additional details about the series (such as a title) are available at this point, Nicki did confirm to her fans that she’s currently searching for the future starlet who will play a young Nicki Minaj.

The pilot for the series is slated to air this winter.

