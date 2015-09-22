All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys

Taraji P. Henson didn’t take home an Emmy last night, but the Empire star won the Emmys with her charm and Black girl magic.

Here’s all the times Taraji acted just like our best friend…

When She Screamed YASSSSSSS When Regina King Won

When She Won For Being The Most Supportive Friend

When She Recognized Her Own Greatness

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

When She Wiped Off Terrence Howard’s Kiss

When She Was Getting It In To All About The Benjamins

When She Dazzled On The Red Carpet

Clearly, Taraji had the best time of the night.

RELATED STORIES:

2015 Emmy Awards: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners

30 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814658”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2814658″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814658″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2814658” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards Source:Getty 1 of 30 1. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 2 of 30 2. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 3 of 30 3. Regina King Source:Getty 4 of 30 4. Nathan Anderson & Anthony Anderson Source:Getty 5 of 30 5. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty 6 of 30 6. Viola David & Julius Tennon Source:Getty 7 of 30 7. Mindy Kaling Source:Getty 8 of 30 8. Lorraine Toussiant Source:Getty 9 of 30 9. Heidi Klum Source:Getty 10 of 30 10. David & Jessica Oleweyo Source:Getty 11 of 30 11. Danielle Brooks Source:Getty 12 of 30 12. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 13 of 30 13. Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Source:Getty 14 of 30 14. June Ambrose Source:Getty 15 of 30 15. Lady Gaga Source:Getty 16 of 30 16. Porsha Williams Source:Getty 17 of 30 17. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom Source:Getty 18 of 30 18. Ariel Winter Source:Getty 19 of 30 19. Padma Lakshmi 20 of 30 20. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 21 of 30 21. Uzo Aduba Source:Getty 22 of 30 22. Laura Prepon Source:Getty 23 of 30 23. Sarah Hyland Source:Getty 24 of 30 24. Aubrey Plaza Source:Getty 25 of 30 25. Bernice Gordon, actress Taraji P. Henson, Patsy Ballard and Marcel Henson Source:Getty 26 of 30 26. Claire Danes Source:Getty 27 of 30 27. Trevor Noah Source:Getty 28 of 30 28. Christina Hendricks Source:Getty 29 of 30 29. Amy Poehler Source:Getty 30 of 30 30. Gina Rodriguez Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2814658”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2814658″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2814658″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2814658” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Emmys 2015: Viola Davis Makes History; Tracy Morgan Returns; Taraji, Mary & Kerry Washingon’s Epic Commercial & More Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2814658”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2814658″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2814658″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2814658” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com