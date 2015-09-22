CLOSE
Radio One
All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys

Taraji is our best friend in our heads.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Backstage

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson didn’t take home an Emmy last night, but the Empire star won the Emmys with her charm and Black girl magic.

Here’s all the times Taraji acted just like our best friend…

When She Screamed YASSSSSSS When Regina King Won

When She Won For Being The Most Supportive Friend

When She Recognized Her Own Greatness

When She Wiped Off Terrence Howard’s Kiss

When She Was Getting It In To All About The Benjamins

When She Dazzled On The Red Carpet

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Clearly, Taraji had the best time of the night.

All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Emmys , Taraji P Henson

