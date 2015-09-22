All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys

Taraji P. Henson didn’t take home an Emmy last night, but the Empire star won the Emmys with her charm and Black girl magic.
Here’s all the times Taraji acted just like our best friend…
When She Screamed YASSSSSSS When Regina King Won
When She Won For Being The Most Supportive Friend
When She Recognized Her Own Greatness
( function() {
var func = function() {
var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’);
var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’);
if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {
iframe_form.submit();
iframe.onload = function() {
iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {
‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,
‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-bb3e98078abd1402a4a859d3cae40c4c-56005c2d165d0’
}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );
}
}
// Autosize iframe
var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {
var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );
origin.href = e.origin;
// Verify message origin
if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )
return;
// Verify message is in a format we expect
if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )
return;
switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {
case ‘poll_size:response’:
var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )
iframe.width = ‘100%’;
if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )
iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );
return;
default:
return;
}
}
if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {
window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );
} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {
window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );
}
}
if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }
else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }
else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }
} )();
When She Wiped Off Terrence Howard’s Kiss
When She Was Getting It In To All About The Benjamins
When She Dazzled On The Red Carpet
Clearly, Taraji had the best time of the night.
RELATED STORIES:
2015 Emmy Awards: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards
Source:Getty
1 of 30
1. Kerry Washington
Source:Getty
2 of 30
2. Taraji P. Henson
Source:Getty
3 of 30
3. Regina King
Source:Getty
4 of 30
4. Nathan Anderson & Anthony Anderson
Source:Getty
5 of 30
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Source:Getty
6 of 30
6. Viola David & Julius Tennon
Source:Getty
7 of 30
7. Mindy Kaling
Source:Getty
8 of 30
8. Lorraine Toussiant
Source:Getty
9 of 30
9. Heidi Klum
Source:Getty
10 of 30
10. David & Jessica Oleweyo
Source:Getty
11 of 30
11. Danielle Brooks
Source:Getty
12 of 30
12. Laverne Cox
Source:Getty
13 of 30
13. Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker
Source:Getty
14 of 30
14. June Ambrose
Source:Getty
15 of 30
15. Lady Gaga
Source:Getty
16 of 30
16. Porsha Williams
Source:Getty
17 of 30
17. Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom
Source:Getty
18 of 30
18. Ariel Winter
Source:Getty
19 of 30
19. Padma Lakshmi
20 of 30
20. Dascha Polanco
Source:Getty
21 of 30
21. Uzo Aduba
Source:Getty
22 of 30
22. Laura Prepon
Source:Getty
23 of 30
23. Sarah Hyland
Source:Getty
24 of 30
24. Aubrey Plaza
Source:Getty
25 of 30
25. Bernice Gordon, actress Taraji P. Henson, Patsy Ballard and Marcel Henson
Source:Getty
26 of 30
26. Claire Danes
Source:Getty
27 of 30
27. Trevor Noah
Source:Getty
28 of 30
28. Christina Hendricks
Source:Getty
29 of 30
29. Amy Poehler
Source:Getty
30 of 30
30. Gina Rodriguez
All Of Taraji P. Henson’s Best Black Girl Moments At The Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com