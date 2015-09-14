Carmelo Anthony Destroys A Fan On Instagram For Questioning His ‘Elite’ Status

The past 365 days have been a turbulent one for New York Knicks Forward, Carmelo Anthony. An injury-laden season and a horrendous showing in the standings left Knicks fans in a very depressed mood. With Carmelo Anthony as the focal point once again for the Knicks this upcoming season, sports pundits are questioning his stardom in the league.

Sunday (Sept. 13), an Instagram user by the name of Freemangfx was courageous enough to go and ask the following question on his IG: “Is Carmelo Anthony still an elite player?” Surprisingly, this caught the eye of #7 and he responded back with the ether.

“That might be the dumbest question asked ever,” exclaimed Melo on Freemangfx’s post.

Does Melo have a point? I mean, for his career he has averaged 25 points a game and has reached the All-Star Game 8 times. Sounds like an illustrious career, right? Despite all these gaudy numbers and accolades, Melo’s Knicks haven’t reached the postseason within the last two seasons and he has only touched the Conference Finals once.

Sounds like Melo has a lot of work to do to prove the haters wrong this season.

