Tina Lawson (Knowles) Hospitalized For Asthma Attack

Mama Tina was reportedly hospitalized this weekend after suffering an asthma attack. Bey’s mom updated fans on her condition when she posted a photo of herself in an Atlanta hospital.

Of course she looked stunning in the photo and we couldn’t even tell that she was sick. She’s expected to be released today. Get well Ms. Tina!

AM BUZZ: Mama Tina Hospitalized; Miss America Apologizes; Rihanna Kills Travis Scott Rumors & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

