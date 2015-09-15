CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Mama Tina Hospitalized; Miss America Apologizes; Rihanna Kills Travis Scott Rumors & More

Here's your morning tea for September 14.

Tina Lawson (Knowles) Hospitalized For Asthma Attack

Ebony Hosts Champagne Toast In Honor Of July Cover Star Tina Knowles Lawson

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Mama Tina was reportedly hospitalized this weekend after suffering an asthma attack. Bey’s mom updated fans on her condition when she posted a photo of herself in an Atlanta hospital.

Instagram Photo

Of course she looked stunning in the photo and we couldn’t even tell that she was sick. She’s expected to be released today. Get well Ms. Tina!

