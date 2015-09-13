Hall Of Famer Moses Malone Passes Away At 60

The basketball world has suffered another loss after Darryl Dawkins‘ passing last month. Fellow Philadelphia great Moses Malone, three-time NBA MVP, has died at the age of 60.

As the three MVPs suggest, Malone was one of the most dominating forwards in NBA history. He’s ranked eighth all-time in points and holds the record for most offensive rebounds in NBA history (hence the nickname Chairman of the Boards). He, Maurice Cheeks and fellow great Julius Erving were also the cornerstones of the 1983 Sixers championship squad. Their triumph over Pat Riley’s Lakers capped a domineering run through the playoffs where they lost only one game.

Although an official cause of death hasn’t been released, it’s believed Malone died of a heart attack in Norfolk, Va.

