Last night (Sept. 10) marked the beginning of the NFL season, and The Tonight Show celebrated by taking a trip down memory lane.

The Tonight Show put a hilarious spin on the tradition of superlatives by having some of the NFL’s biggest names read their own. Superlatives are often seen in yearbooks and congratulate some students who peaked in high school and others who will go on to great things.

Aside from Peyton Manning revealing he was “most likely to have to explain to a rookie what a VCR was,” check out some of the funniest superlatives below.

Andy Dalton– Most likely to be the love child of Ed Sheeran and the Firefox logo.

Drew Brees– Most likely to be the dad dancing way too hard at a Taylor Swift concert.

Andrew Luck– Most likely to stick his head out of the car window like a dog.

Joe Haden– Black dilbert.

Nick Mangold– Most likely to call his junk ‘Mangold’s Man Gold.’

Calvin Johnson– Most likely to play “Lawyer #2” in a Tyler Perry movie.

Joe Flacco– Most likely to say “Let’s party!” then stare directly at a wall for 3 hours.

Rob Gronkowski– Human Minion.

Clay Matthews– Most athletic Baldwin brother.

D’Brickashaw Ferguson– Least likely to hear “Hey, My name is D’Brickashaw, too!”

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

NFL Stars Read Their Own Superlatives, Gronk Deemed ‘Human Minion’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted September 13, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: