Damon Wayans Backtracks On His Cosby Comments, But Continues To Victim Blame

Actor-comedian Damon Wayans made some disparaging comments this past weekend in an interview when he stated he didn’t believe Bill Cosby‘s accusers weren’t really raped by the legend. Instead, he believed the women were all in relationships with him. He even went as far to say that some of the women who accused Cosby were just “unrapeable.” The former My Wife and Kids star is now saying that his comments were taken out of context.

“Tell the truth,” he responded. “If I was him, I would divorce my wife, wink wink. Give her all my money, and then I would go to a deposition, light one of those three-hour cigars. I’d have me some wine and maybe a Quaalude, and I would just go off.” “Because I don’t believe he was raping,” Wayans continued. “I think he was in relationships with all of them…” “I look at them and go, no, you don’t want that,” he said. “Get out of here.”

He sang an entirely different tune on Twitter Monday (September 7). “My heart goes out to them,” he said. “Anybody who was raped by Bill Cosby – I’m sorry, and I hope you get justice.” The Washington Post also obtained quotations that were omitted from the short Twitter video.

“If it was my daughter, then I would have killed Bill Cosby. But just sitting back looking at it, I just go, I just don’t believe this. I think it’s a money hustle.” “For you other b—–s, look. He gave me two pills. He wasn’t a doctor back then. He gave them two pills. It was like that was the drug of choice, like Molly is the drug of choice now. You know, people do that to get in the mood.”

Seriously, Damon, just quit while you’re… just stop talking. Victim blaming is a real problem when it comes to sexual assault. False rape accusations are rare. A 2010 study shows that just two to eight percent of rape accusations are false. That’s a stat we’re sure Wayans didn’t look up before his interview.

Ariel Cherie Posted September 8, 2015

