Makers Of ‘Welcome To Death Row’ Doc Looking To Make It ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Sequel

Thanks to the success of box-office smash Straight Outta Compton, it feels like directors are in a race to confirm a sequel.

S. Leigh Savidge, the documentarian behind 2001’s Welcome to Death Row, wants to bring the doc to the big screen as a follow-up to Straight Outta Compton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it would feature the same artists and larger-than-life characters presented to audiences in Compton, such as Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Snoop (Doggy) Dogg. The only problem is that the producers don’t have rights to any of the music from the notorious record label.

If all goes as planned, hopefully, that problem won’t last long. Savidge, who was also an executive producer and writer on Compton, scored music rights for the film soon after working on the script. That could mean rights to Death Row’s music could be secured in no time.

Welcome to Death Row was re-released on DVD and OnDemand prior to Compton‘s release. From Shadow and Act:

Per the press release, “Welcome to Death Row,” which originally premiered in September 2001, “was the first film to tell the story of N.W.A., Ruthless Records and the birth of Death Row Records. This film is a gritty insider’s look into the lives of the gang members who took street music to the mainstream – and brought violence, sex and money with it.”

Ariel Cherie Posted September 3, 2015

