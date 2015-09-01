Wrestling Legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Charged In Girlfriend’s 1983 Death

The world of professional wrestling has been rocked yet again.

Now, it’s Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka who’s facing murder charges for the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, which occurred more than 32 years ago in an assault.

He was arrested Tuesday morning from his New Jersey home and arraigned later that afternoon with his bail set at $100,000.

At the time of Argentino’s death, Snuka was one of the World Wrestling Federation’s most famous names and was known for his high-flyer moves.

He’d been at a WWF taping at the Allentown Fairgrounds on May 10, 1983.When he returned to his motel room he found Argentino gasping for air and oozing yellow fluid from her mouth and nose, according to The Morning Call.

She was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital the next day. An autopsy determined she died of traumatic brain injuries and suffered over two dozen cuts and bruises on her head, ear, chin, arms, hands, back, buttocks, legs and feet.

In his autobiography, Superfly: The Jimmy Snuka Story, the wrestler touched on the unfortunate incident and maintained his innocence.

“Many terrible things have been written about me hurting Nancy and being responsible for her death, but they are not true,” he wrote. “This has been very hard on me and very hard on my family. To this day, I get nasty notes and threats. It hurts. I never hit Nancy or threatened her.”

This is the second time the wrestling community has been shaken up this year.The first incident was Hulk Hogan’s racially charged rant popping up on the Internet.

