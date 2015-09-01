Ready For Battle: Chris Brown Plans Defense In Custody War For His Daughter

Chris Brown is preparing for the biggest fight of his life – in two weeks he’ll be in court with his baby’s mother, Nia Guzman.

The two have been in a war of words over their 1-year-old daughter Royalty. Nia wants more money for child support and thinks Royalty isn’t safe at Chris Brown’s house. After all, Breezy’s mansion was recently robbed by armed men, and he also has rumored gang affiliations.

Chris thinks Nia is just making up concerns because she wants $15K a month in support for their child. He also believes she has horrible judgment, because the man listed on his daughter’s birth certificate, King Ba, has a felony warrant out for his arrest. Ba was living with Nia and he had many words for Chris Brown on social media. Now, he’s wanted on a check fraud case.

TMZ reports that Chris is eager to tell the judge Nia has terrible judgment – she’s hooking up with a con man.

Nia wants full custody, but Chris is pushing for joint. A rep for Nia Guzman reached out to BlogXilla to inform him that the mom has faced so much scrutiny, she’s been forced to move out of Texas due to fans and paparazzi constantly waiting outside her apartment.

Her rep continues:

“The allegations that have been made against Nia Guzman are completely false. Nia has not been in a dating relationship with Ba for several months and she has no criminal record and has never took part in any criminal activity with Ba. Also, Nia is not trying to obtain any fame or additional money from Chris Brown other than the child support that is expected for the raising of their child and she asks that the press and general pubic would stop hurling false accusations at her and her daughter.”

Nia and Chris are due in court in two weeks.

