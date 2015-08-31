Nicki Minaj Calls Out Messy Miley Cyrus At The VMAs – “Don’t Play With Me, B*tch” [Video]

Nicki Minaj came out swinging at the 2015 VMAs and Miley Cyrus was her number one target.

To give you a little refresher, Miley decided to give her unsolicited two cents on Nicki taking MTV to task for not giving her “Anaconda” or “Feeling Myself” videos the recognition she felt they deserved and pointing out the obvious double standard in regards Black women receiving the credit they deserve for their impact on popular culture. In a comment to the New York Times, Miley boldly proclaimed: “If you want to make it about race, there’s a way you could do that. But don’t make it just about yourself.” Miley also accused Nicki of intentionally “starting a pop star war.”

Nicki was quick to address Miley’s comments tonight, reassuring the public that she’d have the last laugh by confronting her right on the VMA stage. While accepting her award for Best Hip Hip Video, Nicki called out Miley for jumping in the middle of something that had absolutely nothing to do with her.

Check out Nicki’s response to Miley in the video clip below.

Miley immediately responded by insinuating that her words were “manipulated” during the interview and congratulating Nicki on her win.

