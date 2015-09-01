Taylor Gang: Taylor Swift’s Best Hip-Hop Besties Who Performed On Her ‘1989’ Tour

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now. When she released her fifth studio album, 1989, it was the first album of the year to sell over a million copies its first week—1.287 million copies to be exact. In less than six month, 1989 has already outsold all of her other albums. And what better way to support a record-breaking album than a world tour?

Swift’s 1989 Tour doesn’t end until December, but some of the most surprising moments of the tour so far have featured hip-hop newcomers. One of the album’s singles, “Bad Blood,” even features a verse from hip-hop heavyweight Kendrick Lamar. At this rate, don’t be surprised if another member of a XXL Freshman cover touches the stage within the remainder of her tour.

Check out T- Swift’s biggest hip-hop guest stars of her 1989 Tour, so far.

Chance the Rapper

Although Chance the Rapper didn’t take the stage with Taylor Swift, it was only right for him to come through the venue when she stopped through Chi-Town for two sold out shows. Swift looked ecstatic in the pictures and mentioned that she’s a huge fan of the windy city representer. It would have been amazing to watch Taylor sing along to “Juice.“

Fetty Wap

Swift — or someone on her team— must keep their ears to the streets to know about hip hop’s latest crooner, Fetty Wap. While performing in Seattle, Fetty came out to perform “Trap Queen,” as Swift sung about cookin’ a different kind of pie. After the concert, she posted a photo on Instagram, declaring that she was unable to find her chill.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd has made quite the name for himself since coming from under Drake’s shadow in 2012. The Weeknd may be a singer, but his content screams that of a rapper. After his debut album solidified him as a talented new comer, Beauty Behind the Madness will make him a certified pop sensation. So it’s only right that Swift bring him out to perform the Michael Jackson-esque hit “Can’t Feel My Face.” But does Taylor really know why Abel can’t feel his face?

Kobe Bryant

When Kobe Bryant hits up the Staples Center, it’s usually to sit on the bench and watch his team lose. This time, he appeared on stage during Swift’s show to present the pop megastar with a banner recognizing her for the most sold-out shows at the Staples Center. Don’t get it twisted, Kobe has ties to the hip-hop community. He used to be a rapper. Back when he wore number 8 and had an afro, he spent an entire summer in N.Y. living with hip-hop mogul Steve Stoute. While on the East Coast, he indulged in the fast pace lifestyle of the city which helped inspire enough material for an album. You can’t lie, “K.O.B.E.” featuring Tyra Banks was actually a good song.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Miley Cyrus Says If She’s A Bad Role Model, So Are Kendrick Lamar & Taylor Swift

First Listen: The Weeknd Really, Really Wants To Be A Pop Star On ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’

Why Fetty Wap Should Absolutely Win VMA’s Best New Artist Award

Miley Cyrus Says Stupid Thing About Nicki Minaj And Race

Taylor Gang: Taylor Swift’s Best Hip-Hop Besties Who Performed On Her ‘1989’ Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: