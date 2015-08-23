Summer is coming to a close and much like the rest of us, celebrity families are taking in the last days of the season by hitting the water.

Enjoying the open seas and the sun, the Carters set sail along the Hudson River with mom Beyonce and little Blue Ivy in matching printed swimsuits while hubby Jay Z opted for a black and white snapback and likely swim trunks.

In addition to showing off her coveted curves, Beyonce also seemed to be silently putting all those pregnancy rumors to rest in the black and white one piece that left little room to hide a baby bump.

Mrs. Carter is gearing up to hit the Budweiser Made In America Festival Stage in 2 weeks before later making her way back to the Big Apple to headline the Global Citizen Fest with Ed Sheeran at the end of September, so it’s no surprise that she’d want to get some family time in before heading back to work.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Pre-Birthday Slayage: Beyonce Makes History As The First Black Female Artist To Cover Vogue’s September Issue

Beyonce And The Weekend Headline 2015 Made In America Festival With Star-Studded Line Up

Amy Poehler Under Fire For Writing Joke About R.Kelly Peeing On Blue Ivy

Beyonce Posts Tribute To Charleston Victims On Instagram

Dear Summer: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The Hudson In Matching Swimsuits was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: