It’s official, Melanie Fiona is back. Aside from just dropping her new single, “Bite the Bullet,” she’s also set to appear on the latest episode of Verses and Flow. The Canadian beauty is not new to the spotlight, as she first rose to fame after her 2009 hit, “It Kills Me.”
Her soulful voice and bluesy tones are unmatched in today’s musical landscape. She cites her influences as Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston, and Amy Winehouse. Melanie’s interest in musical back came from her mother’s singing while moseying around the house, and her father being a guitarist in a band. Musical talents aside, Melanie is also extremely easy on the eyes.
With her new single recently dropping and her being featured on Verses and Flow,’ we take a look back at Melanie Fiona’s hottest Instagram moments.
Melanie Fiona's 25 Hottest Moments On Instagram
Melanie Fiona's 25 Hottest Moments On Instagram
1.Source: 1 of 17
2.Source: 2 of 17
3.Source: 3 of 17
4.Source: 4 of 17
5.Source: 5 of 17
6.Source: 6 of 17
7.Source: 7 of 17
8.Source: 8 of 17
9.Source: 9 of 17
10.Source: 10 of 17
11.Source: 11 of 17
12.Source: 12 of 17
13. It's a good day when you get to jam with your #WCW. 🙌 The Goddess #ErykahBadu. 💜 xoSource: 13 of 17
14.Source: 14 of 17
15.Source: 15 of 17
16.Source: 16 of 17
17.Source: 17 of 17
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
#BlackGirlMagic: Black Women Are Dominating Magazine Covers In September
Janet Jackson Teases A New Song From Her Album On Instagram
Ciara Addresses Future’s Twitter Rant About Russell Wilson, Celibacy, & More
Power Season Two Finale Slays The Competition, Earns High Ratings
Melanie Fiona’s 25 Hottest IG Moments (Photos) was originally published on theurbandaily.com