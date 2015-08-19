Madame Tussauds Condemns Fans Violating Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

Azealia Banks‘s abrasiveness on Twitter can be grating. However, sometimes she’s dead right. Her latest rant about Nicki Minaj‘s wax statue at Los Angeles’s Madame Tussauds was a big example.

Wow, they finally give nicki minaj a wax figure and it’s a statue of her bent over on all fours…… White people yo…. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

As much as that woman has accomplished, they had to put her on all fours… Why not standing up with a mic in her hand ??? — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

I would complain and ask for a do-over. That’s such underhanded shade — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

Martha Stewart’s most iconic moment was when she went to jail but they didn’t put her wax figure in a jail uniform… Come on y’all… — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

All ppl are gonna do is go up to that statue and take pictures shoving their crotch in her face and putting their crotch on her butt — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

And lo and behold, there are people doing the exact same thing Banks predicted, doing lewd poses next to the “Anaconda”-referencing statue.

Minaj is OK with at least some of the poses, but Madame Tussauds — the museum that somehow thought this was a good idea in the first place — said enough was enough. It released a statement apologizing to those offended and pledged extra security around Minaj’s statue.

Statement regarding Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure pic.twitter.com/tnnyZL0BNX — Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) August 18, 2015

And those are adults in those pictures. It should’ve never come to this.

