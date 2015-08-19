CLOSE
National
Madame Tussauds Condemns Fans Violating Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks‘s abrasiveness on Twitter can be grating. However, sometimes she’s dead right. Her latest rant about Nicki Minaj‘s wax statue at Los Angeles’s Madame Tussauds was a big example.

And lo and behold, there are people doing the exact same thing Banks predicted, doing lewd poses next to the “Anaconda”-referencing statue.

 

Minaj is OK with at least some of the poses, but Madame Tussauds — the museum that somehow thought this was a good idea in the first place — said enough was enough. It released a statement apologizing to those offended and pledged extra security around Minaj’s statue.

And those are adults in those pictures. It should’ve never come to this.

