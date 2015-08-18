Suge Knight Jokes About Eazy-E’s Death In An Old Clip From The Jimmy Kimmel Show

As Eazy-E’s legacy begins to ignite, many fans have been reminded that the 31-year-old rapper died in 1995 due to complications from AIDS.

As it’s still a sore subject to this day, it’s puzzling as to why Suge Knight thought it was funny to make light of the rapper’s death in an interview in 2004.

While on in appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Suge Knight said, “Technology is so high. If you shoot somebody, you go to jail forever. You don’t want to go to jail forever…They have a new thing out. They have this stuff they called…they get blood from somebody with AIDS and they shoot you with it. That’s [a] slow death. The Eazy-E thing, you know what I mean?”

As the comment slyly comes out of Suge’s cigar-filled mouth, Jimmy Kimmel can be seen holding his head in hand before letting out a rather nervous laugh.

The comments don’t come as a complete surprise, as the feud between N.W.A orginated when Dr. Dre asked to be let out of his contract and called in Suge for assistance. Allegedly, Suge threatened Eazy-E’s family and spread viscous rumors about him. Although Eazy and Suge supposedly squashed the beef upon Eazy’s diagnosis, the distasteful joke suggests otherwise.

Oddly enough, the clip is unearthed just as ‘Straight Outta Compton’ is doing phenomenal in theaters with an opening weekend of $56 million.

Meanwhile, Suge is in jail on murder and attempted murder charges stemming from hit and run incident in Compton back in January.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 18, 2015

