Nelly Says He Has The Solution To Elevate The Black Community

August 9, 2015 marked the one-year shooting anniversary of Michael Brown. The senseless shooting spawned nationwide protests and greatly influenced the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Celebrities, activists and advocates for justice lobbied for change. Among those celebrities was Nelly.

The St. Louis rapper is familiar with the police brutality in Ferguson. During an exclusive interview, in promotion of his new single featuring Jeremih, The Fix, Nelly openly discussed what he thinks it would take to heal the Black community.

“I try to do it through education. The only way we’re going to get this is to elevate,” Nelly explained. “We have to get the kids to go out of these communities. Graduate. Get the knowledge. Come back to the community and then they can run it because they understand the people and understand the severity of the situation.”

And to the critics, who chastised Nelly for his behind-the-scenes approach to the cause, he says, “it’s not about the hoo-ha, it’s about the silent assassins.”

Well said. Do you agree with Nelly’s plan of action?

37 photos One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests A Look Back At The Protests in Ferguson On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown was gunned down by police officer Darren Wilson in the streets of Ferguson, MO. For much of the year since his death, protests against police brutality and to raise awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement have sprang up around the country. But it was the protests in Ferguson that really invigorated the movement nationwide. Take a look back at the many protests in Ferguson. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In New York
#BlackLivesMatter Protests
#BlackLivesMatter Protests
#BlackLivesMatter Protests
#BlackLivesMatter Protests
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson
#BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson

