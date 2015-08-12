Watch Ice Cube & The Stars Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Rap Together

In just three days, every West Coast rap fan’s dreams will come true. With Straight Outta Compton set to drop Friday (Aug. 14), MTV decided to get fans even more hyped for the highly-anticipated film by calling on Ice Cube, his son O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Jason Mitchell to rap the poignant banger, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Ice Cube― donning all black and a gaudy gold chain― started things off with a bang. “Straight outta Compton, a crazy motherf-cker named Ice Cube / From the gang called N-ggas With Attitudes,” he raps. Mitchell―who plays Eazy-E in the Gary Gray biopic― rides off Cube’s momentum and delivers a seamless performance in honor of the Compton legend. Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. provides the proverbial cherry on top and raps a verse from his father to end things off.

Then, Cube and his son share the spotlight and rap together, solidifying their rock-solid bond. Afterwards, Mitchell joins in on the action and all three rap the hook in unison to close things out.

Fans have been salivating for this movie for some time now. After Dr. Dre masterfully crafted his newest album Compton, the interest for this movie has piqued significantly. Be prepared to take a trip back into the ’80s and ’90s because Straight Outta Compton is coming to a theater near you Aug. 14.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 12, 2015

